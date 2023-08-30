Media weighs in on Oklahoma’s breakout player, toughest game in 2023

The 2023 college football season is nigh upon us. The Oklahoma Sooners open the season with the Arkansas State Red Wolves coming to town.

A new year creates new opportunities for players on both sides of the ball to experience breakout seasons.

While depth was an issue a year ago, the work of this coaching staff on the recruiting trail and through the transfer portal have helped create competition at a number of spots. The Sooners feel good about the “competitive depth” they’re carrying into the season across the board.

Oklahoma released its depth chart ahead of week one, which provided some answers to the position battles they’ve been working through this year. But how will that depth reveal itself on gameday and which players will experience breakout seasons in 2023?

We’ve gathered the opinions of a number of media personalities from across Oklahoma Sooners coverage. Here’s who they think will have a breakout year and which game will be the toughest in 2023.

Ryan Aber - The Oklahoman

Breakout Player: Savion Byrd, G

I’m going to go with Savion Byrd, who looks to use his strong bowl performance into sustained success. But Byrd’s bowl performance didn’t come out of nowhere. The talent has always been there for him, it was just a matter of putting it all together and getting a steady chance. Now that he’s settled in at guard, Byrd has been a strong performer in preseason camp and he’s a big reason why there is so much optimism about the Sooners’ offensive line this season.

Toughest Game in 2023:

It’s got to be Texas. The Sooners’ schedule isn’t that tough. There is no non-conference game that figures to offer too much of a challenge, and neither Kansas State, Baylor, nor Texas Tech are on OU’s schedule. Bedlam, TCU and Texas figure to be the games that will decide the ultimate fate of the Sooners’ season (though don’t sleep on Kansas if Jalon Daniels is healthy). But of those games, Texas will be the biggest challenge. The Longhorns return most of the offense that throttled the Sooners 49-0 last season, and OU’s defense will have its work cut out for it Oct. 7 in Dallas.

Patrick Conn - College Sports Wire Regional Editor

Breakout Player: Kobie McKinzie, LB

I am looking at linebacker Kobie McKinzie as my breakout candidate. The team will rely heavily on Danny Stutsman and Dasan McCullough, however it will take more than a two-linebacker effort to turn around a defense that was one of the worst in the Big 12. McKinzie has the skillset and he should have ample opportunity in 2023.

Toughest Game in 2023:

For me, the toughest game on the schedule is Texas. However, that feels like the easy answer. I will say BYU on Nov. 18 in Provo, Utah. It is a venue that is a tough place to play, and OU is still looking for their first-ever win against the Cougars. Maybe the third time is a charm.

Jeremiah Hall - Former Sooners H-Back

Breakout Player: Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie, LB

I’m going with Jaren Kanak or Kobe McKinzie! I think the LB’s overall see the greatest improvement

Toughest Game in 2023:

The most difficult game will definitely be Texas. A lot of returning talent, same system, young guys.

John Hoover - AllSooners on SI

Breakout Player: Austin Stogner, TE

It’d be easy to say one of the transfers, like wideout Andrel Anthony or defensive end Rondell Bothroyd, but I’ll stick to a more traditional slant and pick a player who’s been here: tight end Austin Stogner.

OU’s receiver corps has loads of potential but very little productivity. Stogner — himself a return transfer from South Carolina, where he played in 2022 (and caught 20 passes) — will have his best year as he picks up the slack for the wideouts and becomes Dillon Gabriel’s most-trusted target on third downs and in tight situations.

At 6-foot-6, his catch radius is massive, and he’s a physical mismatch for defenses, with great hands and good speed.

His career high of 26 catches came in 2020 before he got hurt. If he stays healthy this year, he’ll catch 40 passes or more.

Most Difficult Game: Texas and BYU

Texas, of course. UT has the most talented roster in the Big 12 this year, and the Red River Rivalry is always an absolute bloodbath. The intensity is like nothing else in football.

Can the Longhorns finally turn that talent into wins? Recent history says probably not, but that never diminishes the edge on this game.

Now, which game other than Texas? I’ve said all along that the trip to BYU in late November could be extremely tricky.

It’ll be BYU’s most high-profile conference game in program history, it’s played at elevation, it could be a bad-weather game, and would be best served to kick off after dark.

The environment will be a challenge, and BYU should be good. Oh yeah, OU has never beaten the Cougars; 0-2 all-time. There might even be championship implications coming out of this one.

Mike Steely - KREF

Breakout Player: Trace Ford, DE

I’m going with Trace Ford as the breakout player. It’s always about how healthy he is for sure, but when Trace Ford has been on the field, he’s been a menace to quarterbacks. I think he has a renewed energy at OU.

Most Difficult Game of 2023: Texas

Sure it’s the easy answer, but it has to be Texas. After the ‘Debacle in Dallas’ last year you have to wonder if OU has lost its psychological advantage against Texas. I’m not buying that yet, but we’ll see in October.

Shehan Jeyarajah - CBS Sports

Breakout Player: Dasan McCullough, LB

The Sooners desperately need the middle of the field to be better in 2023, and Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough is a critical addition. McCullough projects into the vaunted Cheetah position in Brent Venables’ defense and will immediately be asked to contribute in multiple phases of the game. Listed at 6-5 and 227 pounds, don’t be surprised to see McCullough often play near the line and help mightily in run support against newly heavy-set Big 12 offenses.

Toughest Game in 2023:

The Texas and TCU games are obvious picks, so I’m going to go off the board and say SMU. The Ponies will have the better quarterback and receiver group in this game, and maybe even running backs after adding blue-chip transfers, including Camar Wheaton (remember him?). This will be a major test for Oklahoma’s revamped defense early in the season. The Sooners can win this game in a shootout, but avoiding a shootout and getting defensive stops would leave everyone feeling much better about OU’s progress.

Josh Helmer - KREF, Locked On Sooners, Hawkeyes Wire

Breakout Player: Gavin Sawchuk, RB

If you’ve paid any attention to John and I on Locked On Sooners, you’re probably prepared for the direction I’m headed here.

I’ve been singing Gavin Sawchuk’s praises in Oklahoma’s backfield for some time. Now, after a Cheez-It Bowl performance versus Florida State that turned heads, it’s time for the full breakout.

The Colorado track star ripped off 100 rushing yards on 15 carries, including his 15-yard touchdown tote against the Seminoles. Look for more of the same in 2023 as he moves into a full-time role in OU’s backfield.

Most difficult game in 2023: Texas

It’s Texas. It is fitting that in the final year in the Big 12, OU’s most challenging date is against the Longhorns.

Like in the early 2000s, this Red River date could also be one of the deciding factors on the national scale.

Obviously, last year was a disaster against the Longhorns. Mix in OU’s overall disappointments from a 6-7 season and you’ve got a measuring-stick game against a rival that will indicate if Brent Venables has things tracking along well or if there could be issues in Norman.

Travis Davidson of KREF and the JP and Trav Show

Breakout Player: Gentry Williams. CB

At 6’0 with world-class speed, Gentry has all of the physical tools to be a lockdown corner.

This isn’t the Big 12 of old with 4,000-yard passers on the opposing sideline on a weekly basis, but any CB opposite Woodi Washington will be challenged.

I feel like Gentry is ready for the challenge. Additionally, (Brent Venables) asks three things of his players. 1. Stay out of trouble off the field. 2. Take care of business in the classroom. 3. Show up with the right mentality. Gentry checks all of those boxes in Sharpie.

Toughest Game in 2023: Texas

Texas has, far and away, the best collection of talent that the Sooners will see this year. Add the mental edge that Texas players might have following a 49-0 drubbing, and you have a recipe for an uphill climb for Oklahoma.

The good news? Texas always has talent, and that talent hasn’t done a thing since 2009, when they last won the Big 12.

The additional good news? QB play WILL be much improved for the Sooners this year. Should be a good one at the Cotton Bowl.

Drake Toll - Locked On Big 12

Breakout Player: Marcus Major, RB

Marcus Major will earn All-Big 12 honors

Toughest Game in 2023: Oklahoma State

The most difficult game is at Oklahoma State. It falls in a trap week. The beginning of the home stretch (where OU lost to Baylor last year) is tricky. Oklahoma State is far worse than Oklahoma, but an 11 a.m. kickoff turns into a snoozer. Oklahoma State upsets Oklahoma in the final matchup.

JP of the JP and Trav Show

Breakout Player: Gavin Freeman, WR

I think that Gavin Freeman will be the breakout player this year. The reports that have been coming since all the way back in spring have consistently had his name mentioned. He seems to be primed for a year where he becomes more than just a the local Oklahoma legacy and a household name in college football.

Toughest Game in 2023: Texas

I think Texas is unequivocally the most difficult game this year for Oklahoma. Texas is loaded and gave Oklahoma a drubbing last season. Physically, mentally and emotionally, the Sooners need to be prepared for this one as it could certainly set the tone for their season.

Tyler McComas - KREF

Breakout Player: Tawee Walker, RB

I’ve thought since the end of the Cheez-It Bowl that Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes would be the 1-2 punch at running back in 2023. I still believe that, however, Tawee Walker is going to play a role in this offense. If there’s a comp to his body and running style, it’s Samaje Perine. Tough, athletic and extremely tough to bring down one-on-one. I’m not saying Walker leads the team in rushing, but he’s had too good of a training camp to not have a significant role.

Most difficult game in 2023: Texas

To me, there’s only one answer. It’s Texas. It’s the toughest game, the most important game, and the game we’ll get our best gauge of how much this team has improved since last season.

After a 49-0 loss last year, you’d think this team would come back with some vengeance. But even for someone who’s not buying the Texas hype, the game will pose some interesting matchups for OU’s defensive backs and defensive line. Texas feels it will be really good on offense. Maybe. But it should be the best offense the OU defense sees all year.

David Walker - Former Sooner and host of Iron Horse Pod

Breakout Player: Gavin Freeman, WR

He has the “it” factor. A dynamic in-state kid, the Son of Sooner, taking the PWO path all go into this cocktail of Sooner swagger that make him a must see player in my opinion. A good kid with a good story.

Red Dirt Sport

Breakout Player: Savion Byrd, G

I believe the breakout player for Oklahoma will be Savion Byrd. Byrd is physically gifted and has added needed weight to his frame to be a factor at the position with his speed.

Toughest Game in 2023: Texas or SMU

The most difficult game to me is a philosophical question. I honestly think for this team, the first conference game where Oklahoma has an early turnover or something along those lines is gonna be a major test for the team’s mental sharpness.

That being said, outside of the obvious. I think the toughest game on the schedule after Texas is SMU due to their skill talent.

Ben Dackiw - OU Nightly

Breakout Player: Gavin Sawchuk, RB

The man is like a track star in a football uniform. In a Lebby offense, Sawchuk will get the rock plenty as the season goes on. If the O-Line holds strong, Sawchuk will prove to be a top RB in the Big 12

Toughest Game in 2023: Texas

Gotta be Texas.

It’s the boring pick, but the Horns have the most talented roster in the conference, and Quinn Ewers is due for a second-year jump. No one in the Big 12 on OU’s schedule leaps out like the Longhorns.

Colby Daniels - 1170 The Blitz in Tulsa

Breakout Player: Da’Jon Terry, DT

The 2022 OU defense ranked toward the bottom of CFB in several key areas. Only seven FBS defenses gave up more third-down conversions than the Sooners. Oklahoma’s run defense ranked 119th in stopping third down attempts. Opponents converted 67.7% of 3rd & 3 or less runs.

Da’Jon Terry is a definite need for this football team to fix one of its most critical deficiencies.

Terry, a Tennessee Vol transfer, is a 6-foot-3, 321 pounds. A defensive lineman that will be asked to anchor the Sooners defensive front.

He might not accumulate the type of stats in a box score that tells you how successful he is. His presence alone and the attention he demands should impact Oklahoma’s ability to significantly improve an area that transforms the overall look of this football team.

Toughest Game in 2023: Texas

We all know what happened in this game a year ago. We all know how wild this game can be. In addition to this being one of the best rivalries in CFB, this is by far the Longhorns’ most talented team in nearly 15 years.

Seth Oliveras - Oklahoma professor formerly of Crimson and Cream Machine

Breakout Player: Gavin Freeman, WR

It might be a relatively popular choice, but my pick for breakout player this season has to be Gavin Freeman. The buzz we’ve heard from his coaches and teammates has me buying all the stock in No. 82.

Toughest Game in 2023: BYU

As for Oklahoma’s most difficult game of the season, I feel like it will end up being at BYU. There’s just something about a road game in Provo that makes my skin crawl. Also, I’m definitely still a little scarred by that loss against the Cougs in ’09.

Tattoo Baker

Breakout Player: Jaren Kanak, LB

Most Difficult Game: Texas or TCU

Texas because of the expectations of the fan base, or TCU after the BYU road trip and play on a short week.

Preston Gant - The PG Show

Breakout Player: Jasiah Wagoner. CB

With Woodi Washington, Key Lawerence, Reggie Pearson, Justin Harrington, and potentially Billy Bowman to the draft (after this season), OU will have a lot of holes in that secondary. Wagoner has already shown how bright the future is in that secondary.

I believe he will get to play meaningful rotational snaps and will drive Woodi and Key to be better this year. Then in year 2, cement himself as a starter.

Most Difficult Game: Texas

Definitely, the hardest game on the schedule is Texas, and not because that game is a toss-up every year. But word at Texas is not only for the second year in a row is their OL improving but they are deep at QB and the DL. With the additions at the edge position, they will be massively improved. Even if OU does not win that game, we can see where Oklahoma is at on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Bryant Crews - Sooners Wire

Breakout Player: Nic Anderson, WR

In a room where Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops are the presumed top dogs, I think the strength in Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps this year comes from the fact that there is a power vacuum of sorts for snaps.

No one has seized that third pass catcher role, and that’s vital in today’s football. Teams can game plan to scheme away at least one of your pass catchers. So in many ways, you need three or four guys to manifest as legitimate options.

Injuries during his freshman year did him no favors in 2022. However, he’s added some mass to his frame and has been much healthier this offseason.

The dialogue from his teammates and coaches throughout winter, spring, and this summer leads me to believe he’ll take a significant step forward. That may result in Anderson becoming someone Oklahoma is planning to get the ball to in weekly game plans later in the season. He’s on the second team via the depth chart right now, so he should get some early opportunities to join the offensive circle of trust before the competition stiffens.

Most Difficult Game of 2023: Texas

It’s not an inspired choice but simply the correct answer. On paper, Texas has the most talented roster in the league, and there’s more hype than usual for the Longhorns heading into this season.

Oklahoma has a second-year coach that some around the country still aren’t sold on. Last year, the Sooners were so dysfunctional they walked into Dallas and got blasted 49-0.

The circumstances weren’t ideal, but Team 129 should enter the Red River Rivalry 5-0. If they do that and Texas enters with one (likely to Alabama) or fewer losses, this game is probably a top-15 matchup in the country. It could be the swing game for either squad.

That game’s weight and magnitude could be a significant moment in Brent Venables’ tenure. I think indirect and direct pressure may make this meeting more than just another rivalry game.

Jaron Spor - Sooners Wire and Eat, Sleep Bedlam Podcast

Breakout Player: Gentry Williams, CB

I’ve been on the Gentry Williams train all offseason and even said on my podcast he’ll lead the team in interceptions. Williams is the most gifted corner the Sooners have had since Aaron Colvin. Now he has to put it all together.

Most Difficult Game in 2023: Texas

There’s really only one answer for the toughest game. It’s always the Red River Rivalry until Oklahoma heads to the SEC. The Sooners have a favorable schedule on paper, but that showdown in Dallas will be their first real test and the one that could make or break their season

John Williams - Sooners Wire and Locked On Sooners

Breakout Player: R Mason Thomas

The Oklahoma Sooners pass rush was inconsistent last year. But they’ve added guys and developed others to help improve that in 2023.

There are few guys on this team with the athletic ability, quickness, and speed that R Mason Thomas possesses. Though listed behind Rondell Bothroyd on the team’s initial depth chart, he’s going to have a huge season rushing the passer for the Sooners.

As Oklahoma’s defense puts more teams into third and long situations, Thomas is going to get far more opportunities to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback.

Most Difficult Game in 2023: Texas

Though road trips to Cincinnati, Stillwater, and Provo will pose challenges, the trip to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas always proves to be the biggest game of the year.

What happened in 2022 isn’t in any way indicative of Oklahoma’s ability to win this year’s contest. If Texas comes into this one sleeping on the Sooners, they’ll wake up at the end of it with a loss.

