Media thinks more of Arkansas than coaches, per AP Poll

Florida State up. LSU down. Colorado up. Clemson down.

The good news for the pair of Tigers is that the college football season is just one week in and plenty of time remains to right the ship. But after the first AP Poll drop of the season – the first one since games have been played, anyway – LSU and Clemson are looking up at their Week 1 foes.

Clemson dropped nearly all the way out of the poll to No. 25, a fall of 16 spots. LSU fell nine spots to No. 14. Florida State jumped four places to No. 4 and Colorado made its debut at No. 22.

The rest of the poll was largely the same. Georgia and Michigan took the top two spots while Alabama bumped one and Ohio State fell two to keep the top five otherwise intact.

The SEC was well-represented elsewhere, too, with Tennessee at No. 9, Ole Miss at No. 20 and Texas A&M at No. 23. Just outside the Top 25 was Arkansas at a de facto No. 28, Kentucky at No. 30, Mississippi State at No. 32 and Auburn at No. 35.

Check out the entire AP Poll below.

25. Clemson

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks off the field after losing to the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 9

Week 1 result: LOST to Duke, 28-7

24. Tulane

Sep 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) reacts to intercepting the ball against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 24

Week 1 result: WON against South Alabama, 37-17

23. Texas A&M

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 23

Week 1 result: BEAT New Mexico, 52-10

22. Colorado

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: Unranked

Week 1 result: BEAT Texas Christian, 45-42

21. Duke

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke University running back Jordan Waters (7) celebrates a touchdown with fans near Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones (6) during the fourth quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday, Sept 4, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: Unranked

Week 1 result: BEAT Clemson, 28-7

20. Ole Miss

Sep 2, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts from the sideline after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mercer Bears at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 22

Week 1 result: BEAT Mercer, 73-7

19. Wisconsin

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs 29 yds for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Buffalo on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Last week: No. 19

Week 1 result: BEAT Buffalo, 38-17

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates beside Austin Stogner (81) and Cayden Green (70) after running for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Last week: No. 20

Week 1 result: BEAT Arkansas State, 73-0

17. North Carolina

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) stands with teammates for the UNC alma mater after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 21

Week 1 result: BEAT South Carolina, 31-17

Nov 12, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Anthony Gould (2) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 18

Week 1 result: BEAT San Jose State, 42-17

15. Kansas State

Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson (5) is applauded by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Southeast Missouri State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Last week: No. 16

Week 1 result: BEAT Southeast Missouri, 45-0

14. LSU

Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 5

Week 1 result: LOST to Florida State, 45-24

13. Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher lines up as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Last week: No. 15

Week 1 result: BEAT Portland State, 81-7

12. Utah

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes cheer team waves flags after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 14

Week 1 result: BEAT Florida, 24-11

11. Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) looks for room to run after the catch against Rice Owls cornerback Sean Fresch (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Last week: No. 11

Week 1 result: BEAT Rice, 37-10

10. Notre Dame

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) signals for a first down in the second quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 13

Week 1 result: BEAT Tennessee State, 56-3

9. Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) calls a play during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Tennessee defeated Virginia 49-13.

Last week: No. 12

Week 1 result: BEAT Virginia, 49-13

Sep 2, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) rushes for a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 10

Week 1 result: BEAT Boise State, 56-19

Penn State head football coach James Franklin greets offensive line coach Phil Trautwein before the season opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Last week: No. 7

Week 1 result: BEAT West Virginia, 38-15

6. USC

Sep 8, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; USC Trojans flag is carried on the field prior to the start of the game against the Syracuse Orange at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 6

Week 1 result: BEAT Nevada, 66-14

5. Ohio State

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline yell from the sideline during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Last week: No. 3

Week 1 result: BEAT Indiana, 23-3

4. Florida State

Nov 28, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles cheerleader waves a Florida State Seminoles flag against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 27-2. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 8

Week 1 result: BEAT LSU, 45-24

3. Alabama

Dec 30, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; An Alabama football helmet is displayed at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans in the final lead up to the Sugar Bowl.

Ncaa Football Sugar Bowl Coaches Press Conference

Last week: No. 4

Week 1 result: BEAT Middle Tennessee, 56-7

2. Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a touchdown against East Carolina with tight end Colston Loveland (18) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Last week: No. 2

Week 1 result: BEAT East Carolina, 30-3

1. Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Last week: No. 1

Week 1 result: BEAT Tennessee-Martin, 48-7

