Media thinks more of Arkansas than coaches, per AP Poll
Florida State up. LSU down. Colorado up. Clemson down.
The good news for the pair of Tigers is that the college football season is just one week in and plenty of time remains to right the ship. But after the first AP Poll drop of the season – the first one since games have been played, anyway – LSU and Clemson are looking up at their Week 1 foes.
Clemson dropped nearly all the way out of the poll to No. 25, a fall of 16 spots. LSU fell nine spots to No. 14. Florida State jumped four places to No. 4 and Colorado made its debut at No. 22.
The rest of the poll was largely the same. Georgia and Michigan took the top two spots while Alabama bumped one and Ohio State fell two to keep the top five otherwise intact.
The SEC was well-represented elsewhere, too, with Tennessee at No. 9, Ole Miss at No. 20 and Texas A&M at No. 23. Just outside the Top 25 was Arkansas at a de facto No. 28, Kentucky at No. 30, Mississippi State at No. 32 and Auburn at No. 35.
Check out the entire AP Poll below.
25. Clemson
Last week: No. 9
Week 1 result: LOST to Duke, 28-7
24. Tulane
Last week: No. 24
Week 1 result: WON against South Alabama, 37-17
23. Texas A&M
Last week: No. 23
Week 1 result: BEAT New Mexico, 52-10
22. Colorado
Last week: Unranked
Week 1 result: BEAT Texas Christian, 45-42
21. Duke
Last week: Unranked
Week 1 result: BEAT Clemson, 28-7
20. Ole Miss
Last week: No. 22
Week 1 result: BEAT Mercer, 73-7
19. Wisconsin
Last week: No. 19
Week 1 result: BEAT Buffalo, 38-17
18. Oklahoma
Last week: No. 20
Week 1 result: BEAT Arkansas State, 73-0
17. North Carolina
Last week: No. 21
Week 1 result: BEAT South Carolina, 31-17
16. Oregon State
Last week: No. 18
Week 1 result: BEAT San Jose State, 42-17
15. Kansas State
Last week: No. 16
Week 1 result: BEAT Southeast Missouri, 45-0
14. LSU
Last week: No. 5
Week 1 result: LOST to Florida State, 45-24
13. Oregon
Last week: No. 15
Week 1 result: BEAT Portland State, 81-7
12. Utah
Last week: No. 14
Week 1 result: BEAT Florida, 24-11
11. Texas
Last week: No. 11
Week 1 result: BEAT Rice, 37-10
10. Notre Dame
Last week: No. 13
Week 1 result: BEAT Tennessee State, 56-3
9. Tennessee
Last week: No. 12
Week 1 result: BEAT Virginia, 49-13
8. Washington
Last week: No. 10
Week 1 result: BEAT Boise State, 56-19
7. Penn State
Last week: No. 7
Week 1 result: BEAT West Virginia, 38-15
6. USC
Last week: No. 6
Week 1 result: BEAT Nevada, 66-14
5. Ohio State
Last week: No. 3
Week 1 result: BEAT Indiana, 23-3
4. Florida State
Last week: No. 8
Week 1 result: BEAT LSU, 45-24
3. Alabama
Last week: No. 4
Week 1 result: BEAT Middle Tennessee, 56-7
2. Michigan
Last week: No. 2
Week 1 result: BEAT East Carolina, 30-3
1. Georgia
Last week: No. 1
Week 1 result: BEAT Tennessee-Martin, 48-7