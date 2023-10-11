Media says Arizona will win the Pac-12 with Oregon close behind

For the first time in six seasons, the Arizona Wildcats have been picked to win the Pac-12 in the last season of the conference’s existence.

Arizona received 18 of the 26 first-place votes and 303 points overall.

USC was picked to finish second after a great recruiting class signed on, including Bronny James and their 22-11 record last season. UCLA was third and then the Oregon Ducks were selected to finish fourth for their last season in the Conference of Champions.

This marks the ninth straight season the Ducks have been predicted to finish fourth or higher in the Pac-12. It shows the consistency of success Dana Altman and his program provides.

The Ducks should have a great season in 2023-24 as they bring in First-Team All-Conference player N’Faly Dante, two McDonald’s All-Americans in Mookie Cook and Kwame Evans as well as freshman point guard and two-time Oregon High School Player of the Year Jackson Shelstad.

