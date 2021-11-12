What the media is saying about Georgia vs Tennessee

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) will travel to Knoxville for a matchup with Tennessee (5-4) this Saturday.

The Volunteers are coming off of a big 45-42 win over No. 18 Kentucky on the road. The Tennessee offense is one of the best in the SEC through nine games and boasts one of the quickest snap sequences in college football.

They’ll be pitted against a Georgia defense that has been dominant all season. The Bulldogs are only giving up 6.6 points per game so far, but will face one their toughest tests to date versus the Volunteers.

Here’s what the media is saying ahead of the matchup:

Can Tennessee score 14 points against Georgia?

By Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“Georgia has not allowed more than 13 points this season to its opponents. Tennessee’s lowest point total under first-year head coach Josh Heupel is 14. The Vols lost, 38-14, at Florida on Sept. 25. Tennessee has totaled 344 points through nine games in 2021, while Georgia has given up 59 in nine contests.”

First look: Georgia at Tennessee odds and lines

By Joe Williams, Sportsbook Wire

“The Bulldogs hold a slight 25-23-2 all-time series lead, with Georgia winning each of the past four meetings. That includes a 44-21 win last season in Athens Oct. 10, and a 43-14 blowout win Oct. 5, 2019 in Georgia’s last visit to Tennessee. UGA has won nine of the previous 11 matchups overall.”

Georgia vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

By Pete Fiutak, College Football News

“Tennessee will never have the ball. It’s dead last in college football in time of possession – that’s sort of by design with the way the O plays – but that’s going to be a big, big problem. Georgia’s defense will look mortal for a few drives, but the offensive side will overcome a tight first half to rumble for big rushing yards as the second half rolls on. It’s not exactly going to be a scare, but it’ll be the first time when someone does something against this defense.”

Tennessee ‘Will Hang In A Lot Longer Than Expected’ Against Georgia

By Brian Jones, CBS Sports

“No opposing offense has scored more than 13 points on this Georgia defense. Can Tennessee be the first?”

“I actually think they can. A lot of things are pointing in their favor. And one is they like to play fast. They score in something like a minute and 29 seconds. They don’t have a huge chunk of time of possession, because they don’t need it. But they score pretty quickly, and if you go back to last week’s game versus Kentucky, they caught in Kentucky off guard. They weren’t set on the defensive side of the ball, and Tennessee was able to exploit that. And I look for them to attempt to do the same to Georgia, as they’ve been doing all season long. So I think they’re going to score more than 13 points, especially if they can catch them off guard, as they as they did last weekend.”

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Georgia

By Mark Nagi, Saturday Down South

“Georgia is ranked 44th in the nation in total offense and averaging over 38 points per game. They are more than good enough on that side of the ball to make them the odds on favorite to win their first national title since 1980. As for Tennessee, few expected the Vols to be 5-4 in Josh Heupel’s first year. Hendon Hooker has turned into one of the SEC’s breakout players in 2021, with 2,352 total yards of offense, 21 passing TDs and only 2 interceptions. Hooker is completing 69% of his passes. He’s added 4 rushing touchdowns as well.”

A new episode of “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is out now! Special guest and former Georgia linebacker Dannell Ellerbe stops by and J.C. previews UGA’s matchup with Tennessee. Listen here:

