“Some media said” – Real Madrid superstar opens up on Manchester City transfer rumours

Manchester City have been shutdown by Real Madrid and Brazilian superstar Rodrygo following reports of potential transfer interest ahead of the summer market.

The 23-year-old claimed his second UEFA Champions League crown over the weekend as Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the showpiece Wembley Stadium final courtesy of a 2-0 victory in London.

That success followed remarkable claims from Spanish media linking the player with interest from the Premier League champions, and quotes from the player himself praising the football played by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Speaking to GQ Spain on the subject of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final contest with Manchester City this season, the Brazilian admitted, “To be honest, we knew Man City were better. For me, it is the best team in the world, the one that plays the best football.”

However, his subsequent comments concerning Manchester City would not be as promising when it comes to those hoping to see Rodrygo make a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium in the coming months.

Speaking in light of Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund, Rodrygo was quizzed on reports from Spanish media linking him with transfer interest from City.

“This week some media said about bids, clubs, interest,” Rodrygo admitted. “I don’t know anything about it and I’m not interested.”

“Even if there are proposals, I have no idea about that… I’m staying. I’m happy here. How can I leave Real Madrid,” he continued, as translated and relayed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

While Rodrygo appears unlikely to be a serious target for Manchester City during the upcoming summer transfer window, those working on recruitment plans for the Premier League champions appear intent on signing in the wide positions.

There is an understanding in some quarters that a new name operating in the right-wing role could be on the agenda, while the club have already finalised an agreement over the signing of Brazil international Savio from ESTAC Troyes.

It remains to be seen whether the forward, who excelled during a loan spell with Girona in La Liga last season, will remain with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad next season, or whether another loan spell could be deemed more appropriate at this stage of his development.