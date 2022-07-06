Can a new media rights deal save the Pac-12? | College Football Enquirer

Southern Living

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. Beloved for swimming, snorkeling, diving, wildlife-spotting, hiking, paddling, and tubing, these picturesque swimming holes throughout Florida are great spots to visit for anyone who wants to splash around in Planet Earth's largest collection of freshwater springs. Note that since they remain a "refreshing" 72 degrees year-round, Florida's top springs are best visited during the dog days of summer, when nothing sounds better than a cold plunge.