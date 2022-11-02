Media reacts harshly to Michigan football being ranked behind Clemson in the College Football Playoff rankings

Isaiah Hole
The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, and they certainly surprised.

Tennessee came in ranked No. 1, which was less of a surprise than Michigan football being ranked No. 5, with Clemson coming in at No. 4.

The Wolverines did, indeed, have an easy nonconference schedule, however, since the maize and blue have gone out and won the games on the schedule convincingly, which includes a win over ranked Penn State. Clemson has three-ranked wins, but those who measure strength of schedule have the Tigers behind Michigan in that regard.

The media was shocked at the maize and blue being ranked behind Clemson. They took to social media to express their confusion.

MGoBlog's Patrick Barron

Every Day Should Be Saturday

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner

WTOL's Jordan Strack

WDIV's Derick Hutchinson

Stephanie Otey

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

ESPN's Brandon Koretz

Shehan Jeyarajah

Scott Bell

Katie Stats

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel

USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken

Columbus Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz

Fox Sports' RJ Young

ESPN's Bill Connelly

