Media reacts harshly to Michigan football being ranked behind Clemson in the College Football Playoff rankings

The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, and they certainly surprised.

Tennessee came in ranked No. 1, which was less of a surprise than Michigan football being ranked No. 5, with Clemson coming in at No. 4.

The Wolverines did, indeed, have an easy nonconference schedule, however, since the maize and blue have gone out and won the games on the schedule convincingly, which includes a win over ranked Penn State. Clemson has three-ranked wins, but those who measure strength of schedule have the Tigers behind Michigan in that regard.

The media was shocked at the maize and blue being ranked behind Clemson. They took to social media to express their confusion.

MGoBlog's Patrick Barron

How’s Michigan ranked behind this man pic.twitter.com/BdxZ2e5x1j — Pa‘trick-or-treat’ Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 1, 2022

Every Day Should Be Saturday

Like I've said, if Michigan wants in the top four they're going to have to prove themselves by beating Illinois — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 1, 2022

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt

I thought @UMichFootball would land at 4…However, to get them there the committee would need to be able to watch film and know what they're looking at…The Michigan non-con schedule was a joke — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 1, 2022

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach

Clemson-Michigan is another debate. Who do we think would win if those two played? https://t.co/RApSJwqbrW — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 1, 2022

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner

Story continues

(I just want to see Tennessee-Michigan or Alabama -Ohio State (or something like those) in a playoff game on someone's campus … are we asking for that much folks?) — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 1, 2022

WTOL's Jordan Strack

If you’re upset about Michigan being #5 in the CFP rankings on November 1st, let’s chill. It legitimately means nothing. Just win. It will take care of itself. I promise. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 1, 2022

WDIV's Derick Hutchinson

Michigan should try to swap out one of those non-conference opponents next season. It looks like the College Football Playoff committee decided to start caring about those games for the first time this year. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) November 1, 2022

Stephanie Otey

Initial thoughts: Clemson does not deserve to be above Michigan and Alabama should not be above TCU. Agree or disagree? https://t.co/GmTWk3oDJR — Stephanie Otey (@StephOtey) November 1, 2022

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

Clemson also one of the weaker No. 4s. I have them at 6. Michigan's schedule is poor, but that's a complete team, especially at the line of scrimmage. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 1, 2022

ESPN's Brandon Koretz

Clemson being ranked higher than Michigan is indefensible. SP+: #4 Mich, #11 Clem

FEI: #4 Mich, #27 Clem

Sagarin: #5 Mich, #8 Clem Clemson needed its backup QB to beat Syracuse and went to OT with Wake Forest, both ranked lower than the Penn State team that Michigan blew out. — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) November 1, 2022

Shehan Jeyarajah

Ohio State and Michigan have both played one half decent football team: Penn State. Ohio State beat them 44-31. Michigan beat them 41-17. Ohio State is 2. Michigan is 5. Sure. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 1, 2022

Scott Bell

Wow these CFP rankings indicate Michigan should want to beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten Championship. Prior to that, they were probably on the fence. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 1, 2022

Katie Stats

Clemson is objectively not as good as Michigan — Katie Stats (@kpondiscio) November 1, 2022

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy

Michigan 5? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 1, 2022

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel

I've been saying it all season: Committee not gonna like Michigan's non-conference schedule. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 1, 2022

USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken

Clemson being ranked ahead of Michigan makes zero sense at this point — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 1, 2022

Columbus Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz

Michigan is No. 5 in the CFP, a mild surprise to be behind Clemson. — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 1, 2022

Fox Sports' RJ Young

The CFP committee rankings are especially drunk with Michigan ranked behind Clemson. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 1, 2022

ESPN's Bill Connelly

Ranking one team ahead of another to send a message about nonconference scheduling instead of ranking how teams have played against who they’ve played is 4D chess I don’t need from the playoff committee. (Not that it matters with Michigan playing Ohio State, but still.) — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire