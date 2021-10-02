Media reactions to Michigan football defeating Wisconsin

Trent Knoop
·3 min read
In this article:
No. 14 Michigan has not won in Madison since 2001, but all things must come to an end.

The Wolverines dismantled Wisconsin on Saturday 38-17.

The maize and blue may have scored 38 points, but the defense was the dominator in this one. The Wolverines forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — and they sacked the Wisconsin quarterbacks six times and had seven tackles-for-loss.

On the offensive side, Michigan ran for 112 yards, which is the first time a team has run for over 100 yards on the No. 1 ranked rushing defense in the nation. Cade McNamara answered the call on Saturday, especially in the second half, he threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

We even got to see some more of JJ McCarthy. McCarthy played a good amount in the second half. He rushed for a touchdown and he threw a 56 yard dime to Daylen Baldwin for a score.

After the huge win for Michigan, the media had plenty to say.

Drew Hallett with The Wolverine

Michigan basketballs Hunter Dickinson

Sam Webb with The Michigan Insider

Chris Balas with The Wolverine

The Athletic

Former Michigan LT Taylor Lewan

Former Michigan star and current FOX sports analyst Charles Woodson

FOX analyst Matt Leinart

Rich Eisen with NFL Network

