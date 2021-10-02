Media reactions to Michigan football defeating Wisconsin

No. 14 Michigan has not won in Madison since 2001, but all things must come to an end.

The Wolverines dismantled Wisconsin on Saturday 38-17.

The maize and blue may have scored 38 points, but the defense was the dominator in this one. The Wolverines forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — and they sacked the Wisconsin quarterbacks six times and had seven tackles-for-loss.

On the offensive side, Michigan ran for 112 yards, which is the first time a team has run for over 100 yards on the No. 1 ranked rushing defense in the nation. Cade McNamara answered the call on Saturday, especially in the second half, he threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

We even got to see some more of JJ McCarthy. McCarthy played a good amount in the second half. He rushed for a touchdown and he threw a 56 yard dime to Daylen Baldwin for a score.

After the huge win for Michigan, the media had plenty to say.

Drew Hallett with The Wolverine

With a win at Wisconsin today, Michigan (+1.5) earns its first win as an underdog in a true road game since a 27-19 3OT win at Northwestern on November 16, 2013. Michigan had lost its last 11 games as an underdog in a true road game. — Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) October 2, 2021

Michigan basketballs Hunter Dickinson

Sam Webb with The Michigan Insider

Don't care what the record is… it is ALWAYS impressive to go into Wisconsin and win, and especially so when you do it in dominant fashion like #Michigan did today… — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 2, 2021

Chris Balas with The Wolverine

Michigan dominates in a 38-17 win. Wisconsin might not be Wisconsin this year … but this looked like the Jim Harbaugh Michigan we expected when he was hired. Go on the road and break a team's spirit. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 2, 2021

The Athletic

In his 7th season as head coach, Jim Harbaugh has his first win as an underdog. Michigan was 0-12 as an underdog since Harbaugh took over in 2015, the only team in the country without an upset win in that span. More on our live blog: https://t.co/4111P9mfej pic.twitter.com/aE1M68Sza2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2021

Former Michigan LT Taylor Lewan

Oh @UMichFootball is so back! Congratulations to the boys!! — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 2, 2021

Former Michigan star and current FOX sports analyst Charles Woodson

FOX analyst Matt Leinart

Michigan is a good football team with an identity. Something we haven’t been able to say for a while. Strong performance on the road. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 2, 2021

Rich Eisen with NFL Network

Way to chrysten the newly-named field, @UMichFootball One heck of a win. #GoBlue — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 2, 2021

