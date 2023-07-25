Media reactions to Jim Harbaugh suspension report

Isaiah Hole
·4 min read

Big news revolving around Michigan football always seems to break on the eve of Big Ten media days, thus making the Wolverines the center of attention.

2023 will be no different.

The last time was in 2019 when Jim Harbaugh called out former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on the Tim Kawakami podcast. This time around, it’s due to the news that Harbaugh and Michigan football are negotiating a four-game suspension with NCAA investigators after the Wolverines head coach reportedly lied about purchasing a hamburger for an unsigned commitment.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Twitter (X) exploded with the news. Here are the best reactions we could find from media personalities.

Fox Sports’ Brandon Koretz

Ohio State recruiting reporter Jeremy Birmingham

Every Day Should Be Saturday

Big Ten Ben

Pat McAfee

Blue By 90

Scott Bell

On3’s Anthony Broome

Rivals’ Josh Henschke

Fox 2’s Ryan Ermanni

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner

On3’s J.D. PicKell

WDIV’s Derick Hutchinson

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini

247Sports’ Brad Crawford

Extra Points’ Matt Brown

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Recommended Stories