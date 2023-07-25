Media reactions to Jim Harbaugh suspension report

Big news revolving around Michigan football always seems to break on the eve of Big Ten media days, thus making the Wolverines the center of attention.

2023 will be no different.

The last time was in 2019 when Jim Harbaugh called out former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on the Tim Kawakami podcast. This time around, it’s due to the news that Harbaugh and Michigan football are negotiating a four-game suspension with NCAA investigators after the Wolverines head coach reportedly lied about purchasing a hamburger for an unsigned commitment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter (X) exploded with the news. Here are the best reactions we could find from media personalities.

Fox Sports’ Brandon Koretz

The NCAA gives Jim Harbaugh a four-game suspension for holding Zoom workouts and buying a recruit a $13 burger at The Brown Jug while doing nothing about the southern programs committing blatant tampering and NIL pay-for-play violations. Embarrassing, unserious organization. https://t.co/opYsprxudx — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) July 25, 2023

Ohio State recruiting reporter Jeremy Birmingham

College football is back, Baby! https://t.co/MKfbfJ1WTH — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) July 25, 2023

Every Day Should Be Saturday

A thunderous victory for catching a man lying about hamburgers https://t.co/biWxbxJtvi — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) July 25, 2023

Big Ten Ben

Michigan’s first 4 games this season are all at home: • Sept 2 vs. ECU

• Sept 9 vs. UNLV

• Sept 16 vs. Bowling Green

• Sept 23 vs. Rutgers Those teams had a combined record of 23-27 (.460) last year. If there were four games for Jim Harbaugh to miss, it’d be those four. https://t.co/MwAHWt9H8L — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 25, 2023

Pat McAfee

Blue By 90

Here's my spin on the suspension: Jim Harbaugh is going to have such a personal vendetta against the NCAA that he will do everything in his power to win a national championship and force one of their executives to shake his hand as they hand him the trophy. Spiteful Jim is… — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) July 25, 2023

Scott Bell

Jim Harbaugh’s reported punishment over cheeseburgergate is a more severe punishment than Urban Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith fiasco. pic.twitter.com/OPc2GQHG2S — Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 25, 2023

On3’s Anthony Broome

Jim Harbaugh when the NCAA mall cops ask about if he had any involvement in frivolous recruiting violations pic.twitter.com/DMRKcuoB0Z — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) July 25, 2023

Rivals’ Josh Henschke

A once mighty NCAA has been neutered into a shadow of its former self. Akin to a toddler throwing a fit in the middle of the grocery store, the NCAA took its ball and ran home after Jim Harbaugh refused to cooperate.https://t.co/BThve23TrT — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) July 25, 2023

Fox 2’s Ryan Ermanni

Apparently Jim Harbaugh is gonna be suspended for 4 games (h/t @byAustinMeek) over buying a recruit a cheeseburger during covid. Let that sink in. The NCAA might be one of the most poorly run organizations in the history of sport. — Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) July 25, 2023

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner

only Jim Harbaugh finds a way to negotiate a suspension — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 25, 2023

On3’s J.D. PicKell

Unless Michigan's punishment also includes spotting East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers all 21 points and the ball, I don't believe Jim Harbaugh being suspended for 4 games would impact the Wolverines — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) July 25, 2023

WDIV’s Derick Hutchinson

The hilarious irony of how much rampant cheating has been going on throughout college football over the decades, while the NCAA does nothing, and now Jim Harbaugh is about to get hit with a 4-game suspension when we haven't seen evidence of anything egregious. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) July 25, 2023

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini

The length of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension is largely over lying to the NCAA. Between this penalty and Tennessee, the message the NCAA is trying to send is to cooperate. https://t.co/HBbTsalBrp — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 25, 2023

247Sports’ Brad Crawford

Ohio State fans will say this is bigger than it is. Michigan fans will say it's a nothing burger. All that matters when Jim Harbaugh returns is that #GoBlue will be 4-0 on cruise control. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) July 25, 2023

Extra Points’ Matt Brown

Anyways, this is a perfect college football scandal story. The stakes are low. The ACTUAL violation is ridiculous and funny. It centers on a polarizing coach. And for some reason, Tom Mars is involved. It's got everything you want in a July CFB news story. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire