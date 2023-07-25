Media reactions to Jim Harbaugh suspension report
Big news revolving around Michigan football always seems to break on the eve of Big Ten media days, thus making the Wolverines the center of attention.
2023 will be no different.
The last time was in 2019 when Jim Harbaugh called out former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on the Tim Kawakami podcast. This time around, it’s due to the news that Harbaugh and Michigan football are negotiating a four-game suspension with NCAA investigators after the Wolverines head coach reportedly lied about purchasing a hamburger for an unsigned commitment.
Twitter (X) exploded with the news. Here are the best reactions we could find from media personalities.
Fox Sports’ Brandon Koretz
The NCAA gives Jim Harbaugh a four-game suspension for holding Zoom workouts and buying a recruit a $13 burger at The Brown Jug while doing nothing about the southern programs committing blatant tampering and NIL pay-for-play violations.
Embarrassing, unserious organization. https://t.co/opYsprxudx
— Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) July 25, 2023
Ohio State recruiting reporter Jeremy Birmingham
College football is back, Baby! https://t.co/MKfbfJ1WTH
— Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) July 25, 2023
Every Day Should Be Saturday
A thunderous victory for catching a man lying about hamburgers https://t.co/biWxbxJtvi
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) July 25, 2023
Big Ten Ben
Michigan’s first 4 games this season are all at home:
• Sept 2 vs. ECU
• Sept 9 vs. UNLV
• Sept 16 vs. Bowling Green
• Sept 23 vs. Rutgers
Those teams had a combined record of 23-27 (.460) last year.
If there were four games for Jim Harbaugh to miss, it’d be those four. https://t.co/MwAHWt9H8L
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 25, 2023
Pat McAfee
https://t.co/Y9fvDtZO2s pic.twitter.com/02ACqJXZEi
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 25, 2023
Blue By 90
Here's my spin on the suspension:
Jim Harbaugh is going to have such a personal vendetta against the NCAA that he will do everything in his power to win a national championship and force one of their executives to shake his hand as they hand him the trophy.
Spiteful Jim is…
— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) July 25, 2023
Scott Bell
Jim Harbaugh’s reported punishment over cheeseburgergate is a more severe punishment than Urban Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith fiasco. pic.twitter.com/OPc2GQHG2S
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 25, 2023
On3’s Anthony Broome
Jim Harbaugh when the NCAA mall cops ask about if he had any involvement in frivolous recruiting violations pic.twitter.com/DMRKcuoB0Z
— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) July 25, 2023
Rivals’ Josh Henschke
A once mighty NCAA has been neutered into a shadow of its former self.
Akin to a toddler throwing a fit in the middle of the grocery store, the NCAA took its ball and ran home after Jim Harbaugh refused to cooperate.https://t.co/BThve23TrT
— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) July 25, 2023
Fox 2’s Ryan Ermanni
Apparently Jim Harbaugh is gonna be suspended for 4 games (h/t @byAustinMeek) over buying a recruit a cheeseburger during covid.
Let that sink in.
The NCAA might be one of the most poorly run organizations in the history of sport.
— Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) July 25, 2023
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner
only Jim Harbaugh finds a way to negotiate a suspension
— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 25, 2023
On3’s J.D. PicKell
Unless Michigan's punishment also includes spotting East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers all 21 points and the ball, I don't believe Jim Harbaugh being suspended for 4 games would impact the Wolverines
— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) July 25, 2023
WDIV’s Derick Hutchinson
The hilarious irony of how much rampant cheating has been going on throughout college football over the decades, while the NCAA does nothing, and now Jim Harbaugh is about to get hit with a 4-game suspension when we haven't seen evidence of anything egregious.
— Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) July 25, 2023
The Athletic’s Chris Vannini
The length of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension is largely over lying to the NCAA.
Between this penalty and Tennessee, the message the NCAA is trying to send is to cooperate. https://t.co/HBbTsalBrp
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 25, 2023
247Sports’ Brad Crawford
Ohio State fans will say this is bigger than it is.
Michigan fans will say it's a nothing burger.
All that matters when Jim Harbaugh returns is that #GoBlue will be 4-0 on cruise control.
— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) July 25, 2023
Extra Points’ Matt Brown
Anyways, this is a perfect college football scandal story. The stakes are low. The ACTUAL violation is ridiculous and funny. It centers on a polarizing coach. And for some reason, Tom Mars is involved. It's got everything you want in a July CFB news story.
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 25, 2023