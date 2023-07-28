Media reaction to Colorado returning to Big 12 and leaving Pac-12

The Colorado Buffaloes are moving to the Big 12. The Big 12 has approved of Colorado’s return to the conference. Colorado’s board of regents voted to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big 12 on Thursday afternoon.

Our friends at Buffaloes Wire have the details:

“By a unanimous vote of 9-0, the University of Colorado board of regents approved the school’s decision to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the Big 12 ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

“The board met on Thursday afternoon and university president Todd Saliman opened with a statement confirming Colorado’s move. ‘We think the time has come to change conferences,’ Saliman said.”

Fans are certainly fascinated by all of this, but we want to take a little time to give you a sampling of the media coverage of this huge story (including from us, as well as Buffaloes Wire, whom you should follow for complete Colorado coverage).

Here’s what some national commentators, writers, reporters, bloggers, and podcasters have said about this potent, explosive development in the world of college sports:

LOSING THE PAC-12

.@DesmondHoward says we could LOSE the Pac-12 conference after the Big 12 voted to add Colorado: "It seems like everything is headed in that direction right now. They're going to have to pull off something pretty incredible … if they're going to stay in existence." pic.twitter.com/4YyPc8ODwp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 27, 2023

WELL IN ADVANCE

Wait for it … wait for it … there it is … As of 3:59 pm every single Twitter/X-thingy user – and 6 on Threads – has a guy who knew 4 months ago that Colorado was leaving and knows of 5 other Pac-12 schools – and one from the NFC West – that will join the Big 12 next week — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) July 27, 2023

YOU WOULD THINK

Stupid question from a stupid guy Relatively speaking in the world of sports business, we're only talking about $32 million … Can't the Pac-12 find 40ish million in the couch cushions to buy time and buy off Colorado for 2024 to put off any Big 12 departure decision? — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) July 27, 2023

TEXAS A&M BLOGGER/WRITER

Imagine telling someone 15 years ago that the Big 12 would lose Colorado, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma and STILL be better positioned for the future than the Pac 12. — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) July 27, 2023

ARIZONA WRITER/COMMENTATOR

Colorado is likely to move within the next 48 hours. Also, there's another school in the Pac-12 beyond the rumored four corners that will surprise people and is seriously contemplating a jump to the Big 12. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) July 26, 2023

FORMER CU COACH GARY BARNETT

Former CU Buffs head coach Gary Barnett had lots to say about Colorado's seemingly imminent move to the Big 12. Barnett also told @BruceHaertl & me why it is so disappointing to see the Pac-12 crumbling right now. Presented by https://t.co/CXLJisVQwF & https://t.co/KM4x8poYIz pic.twitter.com/2FKBuJqlO8 — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) July 27, 2023

AARON TORRES

🚨🚨Dropped a bonus @AaronTorresPod last night – reacting to the Colorado/Big 12 news * Why it happened, and now

* What school is next to the Big 12?

* What's it mean for the future of the Pac-12? Presented by @BetfredSports 🎧https://t.co/gIeMMGODXS

📽️https://t.co/k4H5HiS1ah pic.twitter.com/yC8Lt8reqP — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 27, 2023

THAMEL/ESPN

Our ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ hit on Colorado leaving the PAC-12 for the Big 12, which is expected to be formalized today. pic.twitter.com/oPzHcLORzR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 27, 2023

JON WILNER

Reaction to Colorado's move:

– #Pac12 chain reaction?

– CU's Big 12 DNA

– Kliavkoff's strategy

– Yormark's big winhttps://t.co/Rfn5R8s33g — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 27, 2023

BUFFALOES WIRE PART 1

Tony’s Take: Colorado leaving may be the nail in the coffin, but the Pac-12’s fate has been sealed for some time now https://t.co/Iuxpek3si5 — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) July 27, 2023

BUFFALOES WIRE PART 2

Returning to the Big 12 is the right move for Colorado https://t.co/0nzEJU1WYP — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) July 27, 2023

STEWART MANDEL

In a vacuum, losing Colorado, a program that's gone 27-76 in league play, should be fairly insignificant for the Pac-12. In reality, it's a fiasco on top of so many before it, with the Big 12 under Brett Yormark outfoxing the Pac-12 yet again. https://t.co/Mf9dNNRUsz — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 27, 2023

RICHARD JOHNSON

For the the last six months, different people have signaled in different ways that a Pac-12 TV deals is coming. It's not here yet, and the delay explains why Colorado looks like it's about to destabilize college sports one more time. https://t.co/Ta3NrZeKlq — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_cfb) July 27, 2023

PANEL DISCUSSION NUMBER 1

What do you think is the death blow for the Pac-12? “It's several more leaving.” Will more schools follow in Colorado’s footsteps to the Big 12?@AriWasserman, @ChrisVannini & @max_olson break it down: pic.twitter.com/2X4Qp6cU9b — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 27, 2023

PANEL DISCUSSION NUMBER 2

🚨EMERGENCY PODCAST JUST DROPPED🚨 the gang discussed Colorado's decision to leave the Pac-12.

– did the Pac-12 ever need Colorado?

– will other schools follow the Buffs?

– is this really all George Kliavkoff's fault?

🎥: https://t.co/7QiEaK4mGh

🍎: https://t.co/cGNST0olk1 pic.twitter.com/SaeKk1zykJ — No Truck Stops: A Pac-12 Podcast (@notruckstopspod) July 27, 2023

KEY STORY FROM TROJANS WIRE

Kliavkoff botched the #Pac12 media rights part of his long-anticipated remarks. Colorado AD Rick George went to the airport. https://t.co/O2s1sDRXPA — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 24, 2023

THIS SCENARIO IS STILL IN PLAY

ANOTHER ANGLE ON COLORADO'S MOVE

BEFORE THE CU NEWS BROKE, WE EXPLAINED WHY SOMETHING WENT VERY WRONG

For perspective and context on what's happening in the Pac-12, watch @MarkRogersTV @TJAltimore @TonyBruin and yours truly discuss the media rights and realignment ins and outs (this show was recorded Friday night): https://t.co/eMekuxsBg0 — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) July 26, 2023

