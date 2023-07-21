Media predicts Texas A&M’s finish in SEC West, Five Aggies make Preseason All-SEC

With SEC media days having wrapped up on Friday, the festivities officially conclude with the release of this year’s Preseason All-SEC candidates and the unveiling of the predicted order of finish for the 2023 season.

This year’s rollout carries some added significance as it marks the final season of the two-division, 14-team format. Next year, the SEC will welcome Texas and Oklahoma into the fold and abandon the division structure, as each program will play eight conference games for the 2024 season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Texas A&M was predicted by the media to finish third in the SEC West, behind Alabama (1) and LSU (2). The Crimson Tide received 165 votes to win the West, edging out LSU, who received 117. The Aggies, meanwhile, received one first-place vote.

Over in the East, Georgia was predicted to win the division with 265 first-place votes and additionally was picked to win the SEC Championship with 181 points.

The 2023 SEC Preseason Poll 🏈👀 pic.twitter.com/TgIdkpBftW — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 21, 2023

Additionally, Aggie football saw five players earn Preseason All-SEC recognition on Friday after polling by the media at media days. Ainias Smith was named a first-team all-purpose player, second-team return specialist, and third-team wide receiver.

At their primary positions, Nik Constantinou, McKinnley Jackson, and Demani Richardson were each named to the second team, while Layden Robinson earned third-team distinctions.

With just under two months until the start of the 2023 season, Texas A&M will prepare for their first matchup of the season as they play host to New Mexico on Saturday, September 2, at Kyle Field, with kick-off set for 6:00 p.m. CT.

