Media predicts final SEC West standings in 2022
We’re almost there, folks.
SEC Media Days are now behind us, and we’re just over a month away from toe meeting leather on the college football gridiron. That means it’s time to start getting those take machines fired up and ready to go.
At the event in Atlanta this week, the media voted on the preseason standings for both divisions in the conference. The Tigers finished dead last in the SEC West in 2021 with a 3-5 record, which ultimately ended the tenure of national championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron just two years removed from his title.
Brian Kelly was brought in to clean things up, and expectations are high for a man who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in college football entering his first season. Here’s where the media thinks the Tigers stand in the division race entering the season.
Note: First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Auburn Tigers
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Last Year’s Finish: Sixth
2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Last Year’s Finish: Fourth
2021 Record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
LSU Tigers
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Last Year’s Finish: Seventh
2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Last Year’s Finish: Second
2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks (1)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Last Year’s Finish: Third
2021 Record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies (3)
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Last Year’s Finish: Fifth
2021 Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide (177)
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Last Year’s Finish: First
2021 Record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
