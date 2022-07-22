Media predicts final SEC West standings in 2022

We’re almost there, folks.

SEC Media Days are now behind us, and we’re just over a month away from toe meeting leather on the college football gridiron. That means it’s time to start getting those take machines fired up and ready to go.

At the event in Atlanta this week, the media voted on the preseason standings for both divisions in the conference. The Tigers finished dead last in the SEC West in 2021 with a 3-5 record, which ultimately ended the tenure of national championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron just two years removed from his title.

Brian Kelly was brought in to clean things up, and expectations are high for a man who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in college football entering his first season. Here’s where the media thinks the Tigers stand in the division race entering the season.

Note: First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Auburn Tigers

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Last Year’s Finish: Sixth

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Fourth

2021 Record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Last Year’s Finish: Seventh

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Last Year’s Finish: Second

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Arkansas Razorbacks (1)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Third

2021 Record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies (3)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Fifth

2021 Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Alabama Crimson Tide (177)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: First

2021 Record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)

