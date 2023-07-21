Media predicts final SEC West standings for 2023 season

It’s division prediction time as SEC Media Days wrapped up on Friday, and the media has made its picks for each of the two divisions heading into the final year of their existence.

We’re starting off with the SEC West as LSU is looking to repeat as division champions following a surprising 10-4 finish in 2022. The Tigers return a lot, and the Alabama team that seems to be the other frontrunner has a lot of questions, which begin at the quarterback position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Which will ultimately come out on top in the West division? Here’s how the media predicted the entire order of finish for the Tigers and other division teams.

Note: First-place votes are shown in parentheses.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Third

2022 Record: (9-4, 4-4 SEC)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Sixth

2022 Record: (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Fifth

2022 Record: (7-6, 3-5 SEC)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Fourth

2022 Record: (8-5, 4-4 SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies (1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Finish: Seventh

2022 Record: (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

LSU Tigers (117)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Last Year’s Finish: First

2022 Record: (10-4, 6-2 SEC)

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last Year’s Finish: Second

2022 Record: (11-2, 6-2 SEC)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire