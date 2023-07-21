Media predicts final SEC West standings for 2023 season
It’s division prediction time as SEC Media Days wrapped up on Friday, and the media has made its picks for each of the two divisions heading into the final year of their existence.
We’re starting off with the SEC West as LSU is looking to repeat as division champions following a surprising 10-4 finish in 2022. The Tigers return a lot, and the Alabama team that seems to be the other frontrunner has a lot of questions, which begin at the quarterback position.
Which will ultimately come out on top in the West division? Here’s how the media predicted the entire order of finish for the Tigers and other division teams.
Note: First-place votes are shown in parentheses.
Mississippi State Bulldogs (1)
Last Year’s Finish: Third
2022 Record: (9-4, 4-4 SEC)
Auburn Tigers (4)
Last Year’s Finish: Sixth
2022 Record: (5-7, 2-6 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks (3)
Last Year’s Finish: Fifth
2022 Record: (7-6, 3-5 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels
Last Year’s Finish: Fourth
2022 Record: (8-5, 4-4 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies (1)
Last Year’s Finish: Seventh
2022 Record: (5-7, 2-6 SEC)
LSU Tigers (117)
Last Year’s Finish: First
2022 Record: (10-4, 6-2 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide (165)
Last Year’s Finish: Second
2022 Record: (11-2, 6-2 SEC)
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]