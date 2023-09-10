Media gentle with Arkansas as Hogs just outside of AP Top 25
As iffy as Arkansas football fans feel after two weeks of the college football season, they may find themselves agreeing more with the coaches than the media.
Though, in fairness, that wouldn’t be a surprise in general.
Arkansas actually improved its status in the Week 2 AP Poll on Sunday. The Hogs were still outside the Top 25, but only just, checking in at a de facto No. 27. Last week, in the same poll, Arkansas was No. 29.
Arkansas fell in the other major poll, the US LMB Coaches Poll, and are double-digits outside of an actual ranking.
Other than the Hogs, the biggest difference was with Texas, which moved up seven spots to No. 4 and Alabama, which moved down seven spots to No. 10. The Longhorns won Saturday night’s game between the two.
Per usual, SEC teams were dotted throughout, with Kentucky and Mississippi State joining Arkansas in the others-receiving-votes category.
Check out the whole Top 25 below.