Media gentle with Arkansas as Hogs just outside of AP Top 25

As iffy as Arkansas football fans feel after two weeks of the college football season, they may find themselves agreeing more with the coaches than the media.

Though, in fairness, that wouldn’t be a surprise in general.

Arkansas actually improved its status in the Week 2 AP Poll on Sunday. The Hogs were still outside the Top 25, but only just, checking in at a de facto No. 27. Last week, in the same poll, Arkansas was No. 29.

Arkansas fell in the other major poll, the US LMB Coaches Poll, and are double-digits outside of an actual ranking.

Other than the Hogs, the biggest difference was with Texas, which moved up seven spots to No. 4 and Alabama, which moved down seven spots to No. 10. The Longhorns won Saturday night’s game between the two.

Per usual, SEC teams were dotted throughout, with Kentucky and Mississippi State joining Arkansas in the others-receiving-votes category.

Check out the whole Top 25 below.

25. Iowa (previously: not ranked)

Iowa football team celebrates after winning 20-13 over Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk football game at the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

22. Miami (NR)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

21. Duke (21)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s Gavin Freeman (82) runs back a punt for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State sophomore wide receiver RJ Garcia II (3) runs in for a touchdown after completing a pass by senior quarterback Will Howard (18) in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Southeast Missouri State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Tallahassee Democrat

13. Oregon (13)

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

12. Utah (12)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

10. Alabama (3)

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) reacts to a penalty that gave the Texas Lonhorns a first down late in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

9. Notre Dame (10)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

8. Washington (8)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

York Daily Record

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

5. Southern California (6)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

4. Texas (11)

Austin American-Statesman

3. Florida State (4)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a touchdown against East Carolina with tight end Colston Loveland (18) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

1. Georgia (1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire