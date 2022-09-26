Media, fans have plenty to say about Arizona Cardinals loss to L.A. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-12 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

As with any loss, the fans were not pleased. Some went further calling for head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be fired, while others thanked the team for wasting their Sunday afternoon.

Fox bailed on Cardinals-Rams the SECOND it was over to go to Green Bay-Tampa Bay -- which had already ended. — 🗞Bill Goodykoontz 💻 (@goodyk) September 25, 2022

Very inspiring of the Cardinals to change the narrative of folding down the stretch by folding early in the year. — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) September 25, 2022

So the Cardinals played horribly but the Rams do not look all that impressive — Branden Marotta (@brmarotta_) September 26, 2022

Just smashed my TV in front of 22 guests at my sons birthday party because of the Cardinals. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at her mom’s house. This team has ruined my marriage. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye, I am no longer a fan. pic.twitter.com/VXWC97xmgv — vic (@redseavic) September 25, 2022

People will say the Rams won this game but the Cardinals made twice as many field goals and the game is called FOOTball so I’m calling it a W for Arizona. — Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) September 25, 2022

The Cardinals put some pressure on Stafford, but not enough to pull out the victory. Still made for some nice pictures though. pic.twitter.com/QjOO97pP4R — Patrick Breen 🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) September 26, 2022

Heard some boos after the Cardinals' fourth series and it was well deserved. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) September 25, 2022

The cardinals really wasted everybody time — j’dan (Michael/Jordan) (@fancytomboy) September 25, 2022

Rams defense faces 81 plays & does not surrender a touchdown to the Cardinals.



FINAL: 20-12



Their run of dominance in the desert continues. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 25, 2022

This weekend in AZ football:



Cal beat Arizona by 18

Utah beat Arizona St. by 21

Idaho beat NAU by 17

Rams beat Cardinals and didn’t allow a TD



Absolutely pathetic. I can’t imagine living in the desert is ever fun. pic.twitter.com/8az0DhRo3R — Ben Slotnick (@SlotnickBen) September 25, 2022

We need a new owner for the Suns AND the Cardinals.



I know just the right person for the job. — Xin Varlock (@XinNBA) September 25, 2022

It’s been 7 years, 10 months and 17 days since the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Rams at home.



Enough is enough. — Jason Hayes (@JasonHayesNFL) September 25, 2022

Cardinals just need to fire Kingsbury — Jon Jansen (@jjansen34) September 25, 2022

