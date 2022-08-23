With new media deal for the Big Ten, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum declares ‘a two-conference race between the Big Ten and the SEC’

“I think what has happened, guys, it has put an exclamation point on what we already knew: that college football now is essentially a two-conference race between the Big Ten and the SEC. We already knew that because this thing with the Big Ten was anticipated,” Finebaum said on WJOX.

“I think just the overwhelming breadth of it and the positivity is something that Kevin Warren and the Big Ten have fought really extensively for in the two since college football shut down for the Big Ten, briefly I might add, during COVID.

“It is an incredibly significant moment for Kevin Warren and for the Big Ten. Everywhere, rightly or wrongly, across the instant-media world, Kevin Warren is declared the winner of the week.

“I think for those of us who live in SEC Country, we’re not accustomed to seeing that.

“We’re used to seeing the SEC on top of everything. It’s a little bit jarring to see this news. It doesn’t change where we live, it just makes it more pronounced.

“Nobody is writing the SEC off, nobody is saying the SEC isn’t the best league. But when you look at the numbers and guys, everybody judges things by how much money you make and how much revenue you bring in…It’s an incredibly significant moment for the Big Ten Conference.”