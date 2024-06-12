Media creates narrative after tactical ploy sees Erik ten Hag keep his Manchester United job

The latest narrative created by the media is that Jason Wilcox is the mastermind behind Manchester United’s FA Cup win and that Erik ten Hag is tactical redundant.

It has been claimed that Erik ten Hag’s willingness to accept a suggestion from Wilcox to use Bruno Fernandes as a false nine against Man City at Wembley was a key factor in the Dutchman keeping his job at Old Trafford, as per The Guardian.

The journalists running this story seem to forget that Fernandes played as a false nine under Ten Hag before Wilcox arrived, so it’s ridiculous to think this isn’t something the Dutchman would have thought of by himself.

Fernandes played a vital role in Kobbie Mainoo’s winner at Wembley, his break from the withdrawn position allowing him to make the assist for the memorable 39th-minute strike.

It’s plausible that Wilcox made the suggestion. Of course is is since the world saw how effective Fernandes could be as a false nine against City when United travelled to the Etihad in March.

That wasn’t down to Wilcox since he was appointed technical director in April.

As technical director, Wilcox is expected to make suggestions but it seems like the media are busy plotting agendas for a manager a lot of them wanted to see get sacked.

The knives are out for Ten Hag, but the fans stand by their manager.

