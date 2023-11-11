Media blasts Big Ten’s Tony Petitti for Jim Harbaugh suspension

It’s been highly speculated for a full week now that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti would suspend Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh under the guise of the sportsmanship bylaw, despite the NCAA still investigating the Wolverines’ alleged sign-stealing scandal and finding no connection with Harbaugh at this juncture.

Petitti acted on Friday, while Harbaugh and his team were in the air en route to State College to face Penn State, a move that appears to be quite malevolent in terms of its timing. Again, Petitti was rumored to be making this move Monday, then Wednesday or Thursday, before taking action in the 11th hour.

Several media members blasted the first-year Big Ten commissioner for the move, not just based on the timing. Here are some poignant reactions.

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Suspending Harbaugh when you have publicly said you have no proof of evidence he knew what was going on penalizing him and the kids instead of just dropping the hammer on the school financially and dumping this news on Friday is WEAK — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 10, 2023

Crimson Quarry (Indiana site)

"the conference does not play favorites among its members" *loudest possible fart noise, shaking houses throughout the midwest* https://t.co/GdbsTWREPj pic.twitter.com/xy0nTbjcmG — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) November 10, 2023

Danny Kanell

This is crazy. Can’t believe this is happening. The day before one of the biggest games of the year. Just unreal. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 10, 2023

Darren Rovell

I’m hardly on Harbaugh or Michigan’s side here, but there’s no way the Big Ten could have done a proper investigation. Rushing to curry favor with the mob is a major problem with leadership today. It’s happening more and more. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 10, 2023

Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew

Tony Petitti actually waited all the way until Michigan's plane took off for Penn State to suspend Jim Harbaugh. That won't help the Big Ten in court, nor will their lack of evidence against Harbaugh. Expect a court injunction swiftly and for Harbaugh to be coaching tomorrow. — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 10, 2023

Comedian Frank Caliendo

Jim Harbaugh should go sit in the stands at the Michigan State vs Ohio State game this Saturday — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) November 10, 2023

RGIII, ESPN

Completely disagree with any discipline against Michigan before a full investigation is completed. https://t.co/2AGsBIy30J — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 10, 2023

Clay Travis, Outkick (Fox)

You think things are wild now, what if Michigan went nuclear and argued that by instituting a punishment it believes violates the Big Ten bylaws, Michigan considers its relationship with the Big Ten over and announces it’s a college conference free agent? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 11, 2023

Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider

Big 10 gave this to Thamel before it sent it to #Michigan. Why am I not surprised. https://t.co/b99Hf1B0ha — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) November 10, 2023

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News

Big Ten-UM battle is arrogance-on-arrogance crime. UM's response to Petitti bluntly minimized sign-stealing. So Petitti dropped decorum and delivered a late (spiteful?) punishment for maximum pain, suspending Harbaugh 20 hours before game. Looks way too personal, on both sides. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) November 10, 2023

Michigan deserves punishment for actions of a staffer, although no evidence Harbaugh knew of sign-stealing. But Petitti's heavy-handedness was performance art for angry constituents, unbecoming of a commissioner. He made other coaches feel good, but he set a dangerous precedent. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) November 10, 2023

Former NFL QB Kurt Benkert

Lame. Abolish the NCAA and all the associated self proclaimed conferences. 50 years from now we are going to look back a what an archaic dumpster fire these “organizations” were and the power they thought they had over universities. EVERYONE steals signs and if the NCAA wasn’t… https://t.co/vOPVCqv5A0 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 10, 2023

HUGE

Michigan or Petitti will have to soon leave the B10. No way they can co-exist after this. https://t.co/tshvG0NQaF — HUGE (@Hugeshow) November 10, 2023

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

While the team was in the air, too. I don’t know much about the law and TRO’s, and am in the car right now, but feel like the timing and hypocrisy in that letter alone give Michigan quite a bit of leverage. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 10, 2023

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Big Ten worried about Michigan's “competitive advantage” w/sign-stealing allegations, yet the league suspending a head coach less than 24 hours before kickoff isn’t a big “competitive advantage” for Penn State? Major lack of leadership by B1G — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire