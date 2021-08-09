Media Advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Rainbow Illumination to Celebrate the start of the Montréal Pride Festival

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - From sunset to 10 p.m. tonight, Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be illuminated in the colours of the rainbow to mark the start of the Montréal Pride Festival.

"Tonight, the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will shine in the colors of the rainbow for the Montreal Pride Festival, which celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit (LGTBQ2) people. More than a festival and parade, Pride is an opportunity to highlight the diversity, resilience and spirit of people who fought - and still fight - for liberty and equality. While great progress has been made, let's all work together to make Canada an even more equitable, conscious, and inclusive country. Wishing a happy Montréal Pride to all."

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Note: After the special architectural illumination concludes at 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue & green illumination used during the birds' migratory period, which runs until November 20.

