Media advisory - Samuel-De Champlain Bridge: Illumination to mark the Closing of the Olympic Games

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - From sunset to 10 p.m. tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will light up in Canada's colours to mark the closing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Tonight, the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will sport the colours of the Canadian flag to celebrate the performances of our male and female athletes, and dedication of the entire Team Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. With the country rallied behind them, our diverse and talented team of Olympians shined bright, truly representing the Canadian spirit on the international stage. Thank you for bringing the whole country to its feet. We are very proud of you all!"

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Note: After the special architectural illumination concludes at 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue & green illumination used during the birds' migratory period, which runs until November 20.

