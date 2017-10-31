Media Advisory - Royal Canadian Mint and NHL to Unveil Commemorative Coin

TORONTO , Oct. 31, 2017 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint and the National Hockey League (NHL) invite media to capture the unveiling of a silver collector coin celebrating the League's Centennial anniversary. Media are also invited to participate in a coin exchange for the official 'Stanley Cup 125' quarter which was previously unveiled in Ottawa in March 2017 .

 

WHAT            

Interview, video, and photo opportunity.



WHO              

Paul Coffey, 100 Greatest NHL Player


Sandra Hanington, Royal Canadian Mint President and CEO


The Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities



WHERE         

Centennial Fan Arena, Edmonton


Rogers Place – Lot IJ


300 – 10214 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0H6, Canada



WHEN            

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017


5:00 p.m. MT



RSVP             

Alex Reeves (reeves@mint.ca)


Senior Advisor, External Communications


Royal Canadian Mint


(613) 949-5777

 

