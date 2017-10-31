Media Advisory - Royal Canadian Mint and NHL to Unveil Commemorative Coin

TORONTO , Oct. 31, 2017 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint and the National Hockey League (NHL) invite media to capture the unveiling of a silver collector coin celebrating the League's Centennial anniversary. Media are also invited to participate in a coin exchange for the official 'Stanley Cup 125' quarter which was previously unveiled in Ottawa in March 2017 .

WHAT Interview, video, and photo opportunity.



WHO Paul Coffey, 100 Greatest NHL Player

Sandra Hanington, Royal Canadian Mint President and CEO

The Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities



WHERE Centennial Fan Arena, Edmonton

Rogers Place – Lot IJ

300 – 10214 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0H6, Canada



WHEN Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

5:00 p.m. MT



RSVP Alex Reeves (reeves@mint.ca)

Senior Advisor, External Communications

Royal Canadian Mint

(613) 949-5777

