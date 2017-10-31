Media Advisory - Royal Canadian Mint and NHL to Unveil Commemorative Coin
TORONTO , Oct. 31, 2017 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint and the National Hockey League (NHL) invite media to capture the unveiling of a silver collector coin celebrating the League's Centennial anniversary. Media are also invited to participate in a coin exchange for the official 'Stanley Cup 125' quarter which was previously unveiled in Ottawa in March 2017 .
WHAT
Interview, video, and photo opportunity.
WHO
Paul Coffey, 100 Greatest NHL Player
Sandra Hanington, Royal Canadian Mint President and CEO
The Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
WHERE
Centennial Fan Arena, Edmonton
Rogers Place – Lot IJ
300 – 10214 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0H6, Canada
WHEN
Friday, Nov. 3, 2017
5:00 p.m. MT
RSVP
Alex Reeves (reeves@mint.ca)
Senior Advisor, External Communications
Royal Canadian Mint
(613) 949-5777
