Media Advisory - MP Turnbull to Make a Tree-Planting Announcement

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make a tree-planting announcement.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

August 10, 2021



Time:

10 a.m. (EDT)



Location:

Lynde Shores Conservation Area,


Immediately south of 605 Halls Road South,


Whitby, Ontario

Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate in person by contacting Natural Resources Canada media relations at NRCan.media.RNCan@canada.ca.

Notes:

Those who wish to attend are asked to respect the social distancing practices outlined by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Keep two metres apart from others. Wearing a face mask is required.




As per current public health guidance, please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

