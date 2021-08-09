Media Advisory - MP Turnbull to Make a Tree-Planting Announcement
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make a tree-planting announcement.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
August 10, 2021
Time:
10 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Lynde Shores Conservation Area,
Immediately south of 605 Halls Road South,
Whitby, Ontario
Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate in person by contacting Natural Resources Canada media relations at NRCan.media.RNCan@canada.ca.
Notes:
Those who wish to attend are asked to respect the social distancing practices outlined by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Keep two metres apart from others. Wearing a face mask is required.
As per current public health guidance, please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
