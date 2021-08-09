Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan Announces Government of Canada Funding for British Columbia's Small Craft Harbours 2021 in Steveston
RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, will announce details of projects funded by the Government of Canada for British Columbia's Small Craft Harbours and specific projects for Steveston Harbour.
Media are invited to attend the event, which will be followed by a Q&A session and tour
Date:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
3rd Avenue Wharf, Steveston Harbour, Richmond, B.C.
(Corner of Third Avenue and Bayview Street, Richmond BC.)
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c8620.html