Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan Announces Government of Canada Funding for British Columbia's Small Craft Harbours 2021 in Steveston

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, will announce details of projects funded by the Government of Canada for British Columbia's Small Craft Harbours and specific projects for Steveston Harbour.

Media are invited to attend the event, which will be followed by a Q&A session and tour

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: 3rd Avenue Wharf, Steveston Harbour, Richmond, B.C.

(Corner of Third Avenue and Bayview Street, Richmond BC.)

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and YouTube .

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and YouTube .

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm .

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c8620.html