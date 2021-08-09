Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan Announces Government of Canada Funding for British Columbia's Small Craft Harbours 2021 in Steveston

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, will announce details of projects funded by the Government of Canada for British Columbia's Small Craft Harbours and specific projects for Steveston Harbour.

Media are invited to attend the event, which will be followed by a Q&A session and tour

Date:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

3rd Avenue Wharf, Steveston Harbour, Richmond, B.C.


(Corner of Third Avenue and Bayview Street, Richmond BC.)

