Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement Regarding the Revitalization of Indigenous Laws

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Arif Varani, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, will make a funding announcement related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50. They will be joined by Chief Edward Sangris, Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021



Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)

Journalists who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link and phone-in option will be provided to those who register.

