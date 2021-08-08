Media Advisory - Minister Hussen and Minister Squires to make a major announcement on support for families

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, will announce how the Government of Canada is supporting families in Manitoba. He will be joined by Manitoba's Minister of Families, Rochelle Squires. They will be accompanied by Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Jim Carr and Manitoba's Minister of Finance, Scott Fielding.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Monday, August 9, 2021



TIME : 10:00 a.m. CDT



PLACE : YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg

St. James Child Care

3550 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

MEDIA INSTRUCTIONS



Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Instructions:

Anyone attending the event must not present any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

