Media Advisory - Minister Alghabra and MPs Khalid, Fonseca, and van Koeverden to make an important announcement on enhanced passenger and freight rail services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and MP Iqra Khalid, MP Peter Fonseca, and MP Adam van Koeverden, will make an announcement on passenger and freight rail services in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Minister Alghabra and MPs Khalid, Fonseca, and van Koeverden will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario health measures, advice and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Wearing a face cover is mandatory.

We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , not to attend.

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT Location: Square One Mall

100 City Centre Dr,

Mississauga, ON L5B 2C9

The event will take place in the mall parking lot facing the Square One GO Bus Terminal near Rathburn Road West.

