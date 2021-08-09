Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce major milestone in the Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry will announce a major milestone in the Government of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy to position Canada as an mRNA centre of excellence.
A media availability in person and by teleconference will follow the announcement.
Date:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Palais des congrès de Montréal
1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Montréal, Quebec
Notes for media:
The announcement will be livestreamed on Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Canadian Science Facebook page.
For media participation on-site:
Media are invited to attend in person. Please comply with local public health guidelines.
A visit of the vaccination site will follow the press conference. Media who wish to attend the site visit are invited to contact ISED Media Relations no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, to RSVP.
For media participation virtually:
Media are invited to contact ISED Media Relations no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, to receive dial-in information.
