Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce major milestone in the Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry will announce a major milestone in the Government of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy to position Canada as an mRNA centre of excellence.

A media availability in person and by teleconference will follow the announcement.

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal

1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Montréal, Quebec

Notes for media:

The announcement will be livestreamed on Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Canadian Science Facebook page.

For media participation on-site:

Media are invited to attend in person. Please comply with local public health guidelines.

A visit of the vaccination site will follow the press conference. Media who wish to attend the site visit are invited to contact ISED Media Relations no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, to RSVP.

For media participation virtually:

Media are invited to contact ISED Media Relations no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, to receive dial-in information.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c6945.html