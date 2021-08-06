Medford air quality improves, but alert still in effect

Aug. 6—After more than a day and a half of "unhealthy" smoke levels, Southern Oregon's air quality improved to moderate Thursday and Friday, but officials expect smoke levels to keep fluctuating throughout the weekend.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Medford showed an air quality index of 79 or "moderate," but for about 12 hours overnight local air quality improved to "good" levels, according to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program's Friday outlook for the South Oregon Cascades region.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, the Medford air quality monitor recorded a reading of 21, the best AQI reading of the month.

Behind the improved air quality were northwest winds that pushed the smoke south and east, prompting the forecasts of clear skies for the Rogue Valley.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality expects smoke levels to fluctuate through at least the weekend. Most of the smoke is coming from fires burning in California.

Friday's air quality in Medford is expected to range from "good" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups," and Saturday's AQI forecast will largely hover around the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level.

Firefighters continued Friday to mop up the fires in Southern Oregon that were still burning after a wave of lightning storms that began last week. Forty-six fires that started in the region since July 29 were considered "contained," "controlled" or "out."

The largest of the contained fires are the Maple Dell fire burning 10 acres in the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District and the Bear Camp fire burning 4.5 acres in the Wild Rivers Ranger District.

Other fires burning in the Siskiyou Mountains, High Cascades and Gold Beach ranger districts were from a tenth to less than a third of an acre.

The Round Top fire burning 10 miles northwest of Shady Cove was holding at 23 acres, and the Buck Rock fire burning five miles north of Trail was holding at 17 acres as of Thursday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District.

ODF Southwest Oregon is now releasing updates once a day during the evenings because the thunderstorm activity that began last week has diminished and fire conditions are not significantly changing.