Med City FC overwhelms Dakota Fusion FC

May 23—FARGO, N.D. — Med City FC took it's longest trip of the season on Saturday, traveling 5 1/2 hours to Fargo, N.D., to take on Dakota Fusion FC. The Mayhem made the most of the trip, grabbing three early goals on the way to a 4-0 victory.

Med City FC scored their first goal in just the second minute. Peter Lange-Nielson swept in a Lucas Hart cross past the Fusion goalkeeper and into the net.

Those two were involved in the second goal as well, just five minutes later. Lange-Nielson got tripped up in the penalty box and Hart stepped up to bury the spot kick for a 2-0 lead.

Hart added a second goal in the 25th minute as his goalward free kick found the net after taking a deflection off a Fusion defender. That gave the Mayhem a 3-0 halftime lead

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Dakota Fusion found themselves down a man, as defender Huseyin Celik picked up a red card for his second cardable offense of the match.

Substitute Mazeed Aro-Lambo scored his second goal in two games in the 64th minute, with midfielder Kolton Prater slipping a slick through ball into his path. Aro-Lambo's touch evaded the Fusion keeper.

The Mayhem cycled through its bench over the last 15 minutes, with several players getting their first National Premier Soccer League minutes. The score held and Med City FC ran out 4-0 winners.

The win moves the Mayhem to 2-0 in the conference, while Dakota Fusion drops to 0-3. Med City FC is back in action at home on Friday night, taking on Joy SLP to Rochester.