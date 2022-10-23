Mecole Hardman's best plays from 3 TD game Week 7
Watch all of the best plays made by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman from his 3-touchdown game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of the best plays made by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman from his 3-touchdown game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Bengals offense didn’t play well in a Week Five loss to the Ravens, but things perked up against the Saints in a Week Six win and things got even better on that side of the ball against the Falcons this Sunday. Joe Burrow went 34-of-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and the Bengals [more]
Breece Hall likely tore his ACL in Denver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Christian McCaffrey had been the lone bright spot on the league's 32nd ranked offense through six games this season, accounting for 39.8% of the Carolina Panthers' yards from scrimmage. The Panthers ran for a season-high 173 yards behind D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard and the 13 1/2-point underdogs rolled past Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3.
Marquise Goodwin with a great celebration as the Seahawks downed the Chargers
There have been several injuries suffered in Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers and now there’s been another for Los Angeles. Receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter. The Chargers say Williams is questionable to return. But with L.A. down 37-23 in the [more]
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert caught his own pass on a play he would very much like back.
The Jets won their fourth straight game on Sunday, but they lost a key part of their early success. Rookie running back Breece Hall left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out a short time later. After the 16-9 win over the Broncos was in the books, Jets [more]
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.