Mecole Hardman wants to be an every-down receiver for Chiefs in 2021

When the Chiefs drafted Mecole Hardman in the second round back in 2019, they weren’t counting on him to immediately be the team’s No. 2 receiver.

But now that Sammy Watkins is gone, departing in free agency for Baltimore, things are a little different.

The Chiefs don’t need Hardman to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ primary target — that role is reserved for tight end Travis Kelce or receiver Tyreek Hill depending on the matchup. But after playing 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps in each of his first two seasons, Hardman is gearing up to be an every-down player in 2021.

“I wanted to come in and still do what I want to do and when I’m called on perform at a high level,” Hardman said during his Monday press conference. “But now you come in this year, it’s more so like you can be that guy — you can go in there and be on the field every play, and you can do this and you can do that. So I think the mindset has shifted to, I need to be that guy to be on the field at all times that they can count on — whether it’s third down, fourth down, whatever it is. So I think the mindset has just shifted a little bit to being that guy that can be out there every play rather than just when your number’s called, do what you need to do. So that’s how I look at it and I’ve just go to take that approach every day going into camp and every game.”

Entering his third season, the speedy Hardman caught 26 passes for 538 yards with six TDs as a rookie. Then he caught 41 passes for 560 yards with four touchdowns last year.

If Hardman takes a step forward in his development, it will just make Kansas City’s offense that much more dangerous. But even if he doesn’t, Mahomes won’t lack targets in 2021.

