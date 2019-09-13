Mecole Hardman: I can’t be anyone’s clone on the field

When the Chiefs drafted Mecole Hardman in the second round earlier this year, many people opined that the speedy wideout was insurance against being without Tyreek Hill because of league discipline related to child abuse allegations.

Hill was not charged with a crime or disciplined by the league, but the Chiefs are looking at an extended run without Hill in the lineup after he injured his clavicle last weekend. Hardman saw his playing time go up after Hill was hurt last week, but he knows that he can’t try to be Hill or anyone other than himself when he’s on the field.

“I’m always myself. I don’t try to clone anybody,” Hardman said, via the Kansas City Star. “I just want to play my game and do what I’m capable of doing and not try to imitate anybody else. He’s a great player. Not too many people, if anybody, can do what he does on the field. I just want to be myself and do what I do.”

Hardman said he and the other wideouts have to “step up and do more” with Hill out of the picture. After failing to corral the one pass thrown his way last week, notching his first NFL catch would be a good place to start.