Mecole Hardman lands on Chiefs injury report

The Chiefs injury report on Thursday looks a lot like the one they handed in on Wednesday, but there was one notable addition to the list of injured players.

Rookie wide receiver/kick returner Mecole Hardman was limited in practice due to a glute injury. Hardman was not on the report at all on Wednesday.

Friday will bring more word on Hardman’s outlook for Sunday night’s game against the Bears. The second-round pick was named to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist this week.

Left guard Andre Wylie (illness, ankle, shoulder) remained the only player out of practice. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and running back Damien Williams (rib) joined Hardman in the limited category.