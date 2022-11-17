The Chiefs will continue to be without a couple of wide receivers at Thursday’s practice.

The team said that Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster will remain on the sideline for the second straight day. Hardman missed last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with an abdomen injury and Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in that win.

While that duo remains out, the Chiefs expect to get another wideout back on the field. Marquez Valdes-Scantling sat out on Wednesday with an illness, but is feeling well enough to return to action.

Cornerback Chris Lammons is the only other Chief expected to miss practice. He is in the concussion protocol along with Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs move toward their Sunday night matchup with the Chargers.

Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster remain out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk