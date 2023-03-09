Mecole Hardman Jr. alludes to possible reunion with Bears' Justin Fields

Mecole Hardman alludes to possible reunion with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In 2018, Mecole Hardman Jr. finished his last year at Georgia, while then-freshman Justin Fields started his college career.

Hardman played in 14 games that season. He recorded 535 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bulldogs, sweetening his draft stock before the Kansas City Chiefs would eventually take him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Fields rarely saw the field that season at Georgia, sitting behind Jake Fromm before eventually transferring to Ohio State after the season.

But Fields and Hardman connected once on the field during their brief stint as teammates. And Hardman alluded to sparking the connection again as Hardman awaits a new deal in free agency.

Outside of a brief relationship with Fields, Hardman also has the Ryan Poles connection from their time spent together in Kansas City. Hardman's spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs, three of which with Fields working in the front office.

Over four seasons, Hardman recorded a little over 2,000 receiving yards off 151 receptions, adding 18 total touchdowns to his résumé.

The Bears are in dire need of elite pass-catchers. Last season, the Bears had just one receiver record over 500 yards on the season (Cole Kmet). Darnell Mooney was underwhelming and Chase Claypool has yet to prove he can fit in the Bears' offensive system since they acquired him near last season's trade deadline.

Hardman, by no means, is an elite receiver. His best season arguably came his rookie season, when he recorded 538 yards and six seasons while earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro selection. Since then, his numbers haven't moved the needle.

He could, however, make for an intriguing depth piece. Spotrac measures his projected value as around $1.2 million per year. That's very affordable for the Bears, who have nearly $100 million in cap space this season, and can use depth at wide receiver.

Will Hardman be on the Bears' radar come the start of free agency on March 15?

