Mecole Hardman glad coaches didn’t lose confidence in him

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced agony and ecstasy during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Agony came in the first quarter when Hardman muffed a punt inside his own 10-yard-line. The Bills recovered and scored a touchdown that put them up 9-0 early in the game.

Hardman got chances to make up for the blunder in the second quarter. He scored the team’s first touchdown when he ran in a screen pass from three yards out and then set up their go-ahead score with a 50-yard run on the first play of their next possession.

“Just a dumb mistake on my part,” Hardman said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “My teammates are always going to be with me and keep me up. It’s also good that the coaches still have confidence in you to make things happen.”

The Chiefs made a habit of erasing big deficits on their way to winning last year’s Super Bowl. That experience makes it easier to shrug off mistakes like Hardman made and keep on plan even when things are working against them.

