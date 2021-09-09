Mecole Hardman a full participant, Frank Clark limited in Thursday practice

The Chiefs upgraded a key player on their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week One matchup with the Browns.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (oblique) was a full participant in Thursday’s session after he was limited on Wednesday.

The Chiefs also upgraded reserve offensive lineman Austin Blythe (abdomen). He did not participate on Wednesday but was limited one Thursday.

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), however, remained limited on Thursday, as did defensive tackle Derrick Nnandi (hip).

The rest of Kansas City’s injury report also remained the same. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee), and offensive lineman Trey Smith (shoulder) were all full participants.

