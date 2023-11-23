Mecole Hardman did not practice on Thursday, Jerick McKinnon limited

The Chiefs are struggling with drops and one of their receivers may not be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Mecole Hardman did not practice for the second consecutive day. Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that Hardman is dealing with a sprained thumb.

In four games with Kansas City this year, Hardman has caught eight passes or 41 yards and taken a 3-yard carry. He’s also returned seven punts and taken one kick return since he returned to the Chiefs via trade in mid-October.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) was also limited for the second straight practice.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and cornerback Josh Williams (shoulder) all remained full participants.