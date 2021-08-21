Mecole Hardman with the catch of the night

It might be early in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season but the race for catch of the week might effectively be over, and Mecole Hardman is your winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver got into the end zone on Friday night with this sensational adjustment and grab on a throw from backup Chad Henne on a vertical route:

With the football in the red zone the Chiefs have Henne drop to throw, and Hardman releases vertically from his alignment as the inside trips receiver. The Arizona Cardinals bring pressure after the quarterback, and play Cover 0 behind the blitz. Henne is forced into survival mode, as outside linebacker Reggie Walker is left unblocked in the protection scheme and has a free run at the quarterback.

Henne lofts a throw in the direction of Hardman, who is working against cornerback Jace Whittaker. The ball is slightly underthrown, forcing Hardman to adjust. Which he does, securing the football just before it hits the turf.

Here is a look at the scoring play from an end zone angle:

With the departure of Sammy Watkins there is a spot open for a receiver to emerge in the Chiefs’ passing game across from Tyreek Hill. Hardman, a second-round selection out of Georgia in the 2019 draft, was expected to take on that role for the Chiefs this season. Plays like this will have him locking down that spot as the season begins.