Meck Mile offers race experience for runners of all levels

Whether you want to beat your own personal record or you want to reach the finish line at your own pace, the Meck Mile is inviting you to participate in a new running event taking place in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Albemarle Corporation are organizing the family-friendly event set for May 25. It’s not a marathon -- it’s a single-mile race on the streets surrounding American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CSF says there are several categories for participants, from the “pick-your-pace” recreational category to the pro category.

There’s even a special “Kids Dash” for children ages five and younger and a half-mile loop for children 13 and younger. Both of those categories are free to enter while spots are available.

Registration is open, and the price depends on the category you choose.

You can register at this link.

