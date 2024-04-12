Mechanicsburg survives Hershey in extras to stay unbeaten

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg hosted Hershey Wednesday afternoon in a battle between the only two undefeated teams left in District III 5A so far on the young season.

Both teams showed why they’ve been such a tough out this season. Tied at one for the majority of the game, these two needed two extra innings to decide a winner before Landon Mark walked it off with a RBI single in the ninth for Mechanicsburg to give the Wildcats a 2-1 win.

Next up for Mechanicsburg is a road game at Bishop McDevitt Friday at 4:15 while Hershey visits Carlisle Friday at 4:15.

