Mechanicsburg’s Evyr Nailor attends MLB Trailblazer Series

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The growth of the women’s game in recent years hasn’t just been relegated to the hardwood… as one local baseball player hopes to make strides for girls right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Mechanicsburg 7th grader Evyr Nailor participated in the MLB Trailblazer Series down in Florida over the weekend, which gives young female baseball players the opportunity to receive elite coaching from the US Women’s National Team. The weekend was an experience that just drives Evyr to keep working toward her goals.

“It just shows that if you keep working hard then you’ll keep exceeding,” Nailor said. “And that just like keep doing everything that you know how to do and people will see you and start noticing all the hard work that you’ve been putting in.”

So what are her goals?

“I just want to make it as far as possible, try out for the US Women’s National Team, and just try to make it as far as I can,” Nailor said. “And just persuade other girls that baseball is good for us and we’re able to play it.”

Nailor even got the chance to meet her idol, former Little League World Series sensation and Philadelphia sports legend Mo’ne Davis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.