Mechanical issue hampers race favorite Kyle Larson at Auto Club

Kyle Larson’s hopes for a home-state victory Sunday faded early with mechanical trouble at Auto Club Speedway.

Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet slowed on the 13th of 200 laps in Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series. He brought the car to pit road, where his crew raised the hood to assess the issue. Larson eventually returned to the race, but could not keep a competitive pace. After a competition caution period at Lap 15, the No. 5 Chevy was pushed behind the wall to the garage for repairs.

Larson, a two-time Cup Series winner at the 2-mile Fontana, California, track, returned to the track 15 laps down. He finished 29th in the 36-car field, completing 185 laps.

