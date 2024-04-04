Mebude on 'freak' car crash and dreams of Rangers return

Scotland Under-21 striker Dapo Mebude opens up on a life-threatening car crash as he prepares to re-join his teammates at Belgian club Oostende for training next week and says he harbours ambitions of a return to Rangers. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller reckons Sunday's "monster" derby is the biggest Old Firm meeting in over a decade. (Daily Record)

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip.