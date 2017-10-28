Meat of the matter: Charlie Morton doesn't own steak house

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in Houston. Charlie Morton says he and his family don’t own a steak house. Morton has speculated whether former Pittsburgh teammates or Pirates fans keep changing his Wikipedia entry to add the false reference. The Houston Astros pitcher makes his World Series debut Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlie Morton addressed a meaty matter before his World Series debut: No, he does not own Morton's The Steakhouse.

During the AL Championship Series, someone added to his Wikipedia page that the family of the Houston Astros pitcher owned the chain of about 75 restaurants.

That was deleted, and this week a new sentence was inserted that proclaimed he is "infamous for owning a steakhouse and is a steak connoisseur. It is Morton's routine to eat a 2 pound steak before each start."

"I feel like I might know who the culprit is, but I don't want to say so," Morton said during the ALCS before describing a person much like past teammate Jason Grilli. "There's a former Pirate that loved to get on Wikipedia, a former right-handed relief pitcher who threw a lot of sinkers, and he's really tall. I'm not saying that's him, either, because I don't have the facts."

Speaking a day ahead of his Game 4 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Morton — a pitcher with Pittsburgh for seven seasons — speculated about the perpetrator.

"I'm wondering if it was like a Pirates fan that was mad at me. Because I remember someone telling me that they had my middle name was like Corrine or something like that," he said. "I just don't see Jared Hughes changing my middle name, the more that I think about that. I can see him doing something goofy like the Morton Steakhouse thing. I wonder. I do."

Morton's The Steakhouse is a subsidiary of Landry's Inc., which is owned by Tilman Fertitta — owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets. Morton the pitcher did have a beef about the allegation of cumbrous, carnivorous consumption.

"Does it say that, really? No, I don't do that, either," he explained.

Alex Wood starts for the Dodgers in Game 4, just his second appearance since Sept. 26. The 26-year-old left-hander went 16-3 during the regular season and lost 3-2 to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series, allowing two home runs to Javier Baez and one to Willson Contreras. He lasted 4 2/3 innings