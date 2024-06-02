"It means the world to me": CJ Kryscio savors winning Menomonee Falls' first WIAA tennis title
The junior scored a three-set victory over Union Grove's Nolan Shaub in the Division 1 state final Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Here’s a look at what the pay-per-view portion of UFC 302 has to offer this Saturday.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
Michal Oleksiejczuk doesn't quit easily. Possibly to his detriment.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
The New Orleans Pelicans have opted not to take the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans will take the Lakers' pick next year.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Aaron Judge was ejected from a game for the first time in his career in Saturday's game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.