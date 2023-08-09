What it means for Tennessee football, Josh Heupel to be ranked in Top 25

Tennessee football will open the season as a preseason top-10 team for the first time since 2016.

The Vols are ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY AFCA coaches’ poll. The AP poll will be released Aug. 15, but this nod from the coaches is another feather in the cap of a Tennessee program coming off of its first 11-win season since 2001.

Also ranked from the SEC are No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 25 Texas A&M.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s John Adams discuss why Tennessee earned this ranking and what it means.

Here are four thoughts on the Top 25 recognition:

1. Josh Heupel earns respect of his peers

Clearly, Heupel’s fellow coaches don’t think his success last season was a flash in the pan. Despite the Vols losing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Darnell Wright, Byron Young and others, the coaches tapped Tennessee at No. 10. That’s hat tip to Heupel.

It’s the similar reason why Alabama is ranked No. 3, even though the Tide endured a lot of roster turnover and does not have a clear-cut starting quarterback. Nick Saban's presence commands respect.

When coaches have the respect of their peers, you see it in the preseason coaches’ poll.

2. Preseason hype for Joe Milton continues

Expectations are soaring nationally for Joe Milton. Maybe, it’s due to his performance in an Orange Bowl victory. Also, a strong-armed quarterback is a magnet for preseason hype, and Milton has a rocket launcher for an arm.

If Tennessee is to be a top-10 team, the offense must power the machine. So, this ranking is a testament to the widespread belief that Milton will keep the Vols humming.

3. The Orange Bowl got (somewhat) forgotten

On one hand, Tennessee would not be ranked this high if not for Milton's steady performance in the Orange Bowl.

On the other hand, how are the Vols ranked behind No. 9 Clemson? Did voters forget that Clemson was the opponent in Tennessee’s 31-14 victory to cap last season?

More likely, Clemson’s spot ahead of Tennessee is a reflection of a previous point – well-respected coaches get a nudge in this preseason poll, and few coaches have matched Clemson Dabo Swinney throughout the past decade.

4. New Year’s Six is in play – again

Tennessee’s schedule is favorable, at least according to this coaches poll.

The Vols will play only three opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25: No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 25 Texas A&M.

Tennessee probably will be the underdog against Georgia and Alabama, but even if it loses those two games, that leaves an avenue to a second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl.

The key: Beat the Aggies at Neyland Stadium.

