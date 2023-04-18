What it means to select the All-Juice Team

Yahoo Sports NFL writers Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald reflect on their relationships with our late colleague Terez Paylor and what it meant to weigh in on this year’s squad.

CHARLES MCDONALD: What I found to be rewarding along the way was-- I can't tell you everything about a seventh-round prospect, but I can call someone who does know a little bit more than me. And what I found to be cool throughout this is how many people were cool to work with on the idea of continuing Terez's All-Juice Team.

I think even as we sit here a few years after his passing, his impact is still felt in a pretty big way across the industry. And I think that the All-Juice Team and being able to work on it was-- it's a cool reminder just for me and my link with Terez. I remember the first time I met him was-- I think it was 2015 Senior Bowl. It was the first work trip that I had ever taken. I'm just walking around and just trying to introduce myself to people.

And I remember I met Terez there for the first time. We were by one of the end zones, watching one-on-ones, and just instantly, I felt like, all right, I found my guy. Because he's a football nerd in the way that I'm a football nerd. I'll sit around and watch this stuff all day, and he was kind of the same way too. So it's been cool to work on this as I think about my relationship with Terez and how it progressed.

Because I remember we just bonded over loving football and watching offensive linemen try to block defensive linemen. And then for people who do know me-- and it got to a point where he had to help me get out of a pretty serious situation at one of my previous jobs. And now getting to carry on his legacy with the All-Juice Team, it's cool. And it definitely means a lot to me.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah, I mean, I think even when you and I talked about it initially, how we wanted to do it, it was funny because we got to this point where I was like, do we want-- the spirit of how this is built is really hard. Do we want to really kind of stick to this? Is this something that-- and I think you and I agreed, yeah, let's do it the way he did it. Let's try-- that's the point of this.

It was his brainchild that was a really creative way to approach this. And you touched on it. I have people now who I call, who are used to me now calling about this. And it's interesting. Because now you're starting to get more feedback a couple of years in because they know what you're looking for.

And you and I talked about one part of the process-- and it honestly gives me anxiety. There was a guy who was like-- there was a player I knew was going end up on the team. I told a source this, and he said, oh, you can't put him on the team. You can't. And it made me really nervous.

Because I'm like-- immediately, I'm like, oh, no, am I going to somehow embarrass myself or Terez or the team? It really is a labor of love. And in a way, it's kind of a love letter to Terez, right? I mean, that's what this sort of turns into when you're doing it.

But then when you and I talked, too, we talk about some of his past teams. And I realized there was a mortal element to what he did. And he would talk about it, his misses, times where he picked guys and then later was like, what was I thinking? And that is such an enjoyable part of the process is to be like, oh, that's right. He was mortal too. He could make mistakes.

And there were reasons why he leaned into certain players that didn't ultimately work out. And I think, in a way, he even enjoyed kind of reflecting on maybe things that didn't always work out. So it really is such a big part of his personality. And to me, that's why it's continued to be a really fun labor of love as time has gone on.

And I'm really glad I was able to share it with you this time. And you talk about that 2015 meeting with him. That was the first year that he launched the All-Juice Team. So he was probably there doing work on the All-Juice Team when you met him, little did you know.

I hope everyone enjoys it. And thank you very much, C-Mac. We really had a good time putting this together. I hope everybody gets a chance to absorb it and maybe go back and look at some of Terez's past teams as well.