'It means a lot': Kent State looks to get on track in football rivalry game with Akron

Kent State's football players hoist the Wagon Wheel after defeating Akron last season.

Kenni Burns has been around a rivalry or two as a player and coach.

This week the first-year Kent State football coach gets to experience one of the nation's best mid-major clashes between neighboring universities.

Burns and the Golden Flashes hope to regroup Wednesday night when they visit Akron. With both teams struggling at 1-7, a win will undoubtedly be the highlight of their seasons.

Burns has already brushed up on his Wagon Wheel rivalry history. He knows Kent State has won the last four meetings and that the Zips lead the all-time series 35-28-2. He already has engaged in some rivalry talk, referring to Akron as the "school down the road."

He also looks at Akron as a team that has played better than its record indicates.

"They've got a really good football team, and I truly mean that," Burns said. "This team could easily be 5-3. They've lost one-possession games, two overtime games. They've had a lot of games they've been right there in. You can see they're trending in the right direction."

A former running back at Indiana, Burns played for the Old Oaken Bucket when the Hoosiers faced Purdue. In his six seasons as an assistant coach at Minnesota, the Gophers met Wisconsin for the Paul Bunyan Axe and Iowa for the Floyd of Rosedale.

Kent State football coach Kenni Burns reacts to a play during the first half of a game against Miami this season.

Burns said rivalries are the essence of college football.

"I can see how the fan bases and communities rally behind it," Burns said. " ... There's no difference here. As I've studied this rivalry and talked to people about it, it means a lot to a lot of people. I take pride in that and our players take pride in that."

Former coach Sean Lewis' departure from Kent State to Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado had a big impact on the Flashes. A lot of players transferred, Many new ones arrived.

Burns has relied on a lot of people to help educate the new players who Akron is, what the Wagon Wheel is and what the rivalry means.

"You lean on a lot of things to make everybody understand the importance of it," Burns said. "Coaches, players, trainers, equipment people, we all have a part in this one. We will lean on some of our older players, guys from this area who have been a part of it since they were little kids, and make sure everybody understands of this game, what it means to us and what it means to keep the wheel here."

One thing different about the Akron-Kent State rivalry is its scheduling. Many rivalry games around the country are played at the end of the regular season. After Wednesday, the Zips and Flashes will still have three games remaining.

This year's game was shifted to a weeknight as part the Mid-American Conference's national TV package. It comes on the heels of mini bye weeks for Akron and Kent State. Both teams last played on Oct. 21.

Kent State's Stephen Daley makes an interception during a game against Buffalo this season.

Burns said a midweek rivalry game midseason isn't exactly a bad thing.

"No matter what you're record is, I think it brings a little life to your football program," Burns said. "It gets your guys excited about playing a game.

"I think there's always excitement at the beginning of the year. Depending on if you're in bowl contention or not, excitement throughout the year can kind of fade and go. Having midseason rivalries is great for college football. It gets your fanbase back engaged. It gets your players back engaged. It gets them fired up no matter what your record is."

The Flashes are looking to stop a five-game losing streak. Their only win came on Sept. 16 against FCS Central Connecticut State.

A win over their rival would put the Flashes back on track heading into their final three games against Bowling Green, Ball State and Northern Illinois.

"To me it's about enjoying the rivalry, but still understanding that we're playing for a lot more when this game is over," Burns said.

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On X: @mpopovichREP

