'It means a lot to everybody on the team': Waterloo boys soccer tops Garfield

Waterloo senior Aaron Hart receives a pass against Crestwood earlier this season.

ATWATER TWP. — Ringing the victory bell for the first time this season meant a lot to the Waterloo boys soccer team Monday.

Doing so after beating Garfield meant even more.

After all, it was the G-Men who eliminated the Vikings from the postseason last year. And it's the G-Men who have dominated their rivalry over the past several seasons.

On Monday evening, it was the Vikings who controlled the night, as they scored the first three goals of their Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference clash with the G-Men and held on late for the 3-2 win.

"That means something," Waterloo senior Isaac Biltz said. "Especially from last year, since they ended the season, that was heartbreaking, but I'm pretty proud of our team today. We played pretty well."

The Vikings (2-6-2, 2-4-0) surely did play well in earning their first home win of the season, whether it was junior Caleb Scheifele's sure-handedness in net in making nine saves or their crisp passing in the first half.

Making Monday sweeter is the fact that for much of the summer it wasn't clear that Waterloo would even be able to field a team.

"Definitely special," Vikings senior Mason Sweitzer said. "It's a very special moment that came from our team. We started off practice with six kids and worked our way up, started recruiting kids. It just means a lot to come out here and beat as good a team as Garfield."

Aaron Hart, Mason Sweitzer help Waterloo pull away

Waterloo senior Mason Sweitzer (center) jumps to block Crestwood sophomore Kade Rotter (left) and free Waterloo junior Miles Carey (right, with the ball) during Friday night’s game at Waterloo High School.

There's an old saying about a two-goal lead.

The next goal means everything because a one-goal lead is precarious at the best of times, as the announcer on the NHL 2000 video game used to say, while a three-goal lead seems sturdy.

So for the opening 23:45 of Monday's second half, the game still hung in the balance with the Vikings holding a 2-0 lead and the G-Men trying desperately to get back into the ballgame.

Despite Garfield dominating the second-half shot count, it was Waterloo that struck for the pivotal goal, as Sweitzer sent a beautiful through ball up from the defensive end, right by the Vikings bench, to fellow senior Aaron Hart, who hammered home his breakaway opportunity.

"As defense, our job is to get the ball up, but I know Aaron could have a great run running up," Sweitzer said. "He's one of our main strikers, he has a lot of our goals, and as soon as I got a glimpse of those pink cleats, I knew that I had to send that ball up there.""The defense was pushing up," Hart added. "So I figured I could just make that run in behind and turn the jets on and hope for the best."

Their 64th-minute connection gave the Vikings a three-goal lead that turned out to be just enough as Brody Justice got the G-Men on the scoreboard with a 68th-minute header and they drew within a goal by winning a wild scramble in front of the net in the 76th minute.

All of which emphasized just how key that Sweitzer-to-Hart goal was.

The first goal was just as impressive as junior Gavin Overholt, again racing right by the Waterloo bench, lofted a high-arcing shot to the top-right corner of the net just over the leaping keeper for a 1-0 lead.

"We were trying to get some players to push a little bit," Vikings first-year coach Brian Spence said. "We were trying to kind of change our formation a little bit today because we've had a few games where we were kind of laying eggs, so I think offensively we changed it a little bit. It worked a little bit better for us. So he was just pushing up from mid and he made a great shot."

Roughly 12 minutes later, with 3:03 remaining until halftime, senior Kyler Wood hammered home a rebound to push the lead to two.

While Waterloo's second goal ultimately came off a rebound, it was set up by beautiful passing, and indeed throughout the first half, the Vikings moved the ball perhaps as well as they have all year.

All of which led to a signature win.

"It means a lot to everybody on the team really," Sweitzer said. "We have been struggling, but our defense really got their toes in the water today. We played very strong. We completed more passes. Passing is what helped us out a lot and we're just glad to have the victory today."

Waterloo senior Isaac Biltz brings the ball downfield during Friday night’s game against the Crestwood Red Devils in Atwater.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Waterloo boys soccer tops Garfield for the first time in recent memory